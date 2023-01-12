HUNTINGTON – Contest and contribute. Huntington High’s Amara Jackson and Bentleigh Cristus handled those two phases the way coach Lonnie Lucas wanted to a point Wednesday night.
Cristus, along with Amaya Smith, made life tough in the middle for George Washington’s Zaniah Zellous. Jackson did the same on the outside against GW’s Finley Lohan. Zellous finished with 12 and Lohan 11.
On offense, Cristus and Jackson tallied 10 points each to help the Highlanders take down the Patriots, 52-31, at the Lucas-Archer Gymnasium. Smith tallied nine. Ella Giles led the offense with 15.
“It was fun,” Jackson said of defending Lohan. “I like a challenge. I got 10. Didn’t know that.”
Huntington (6-4) ended a two-game losing streak. George Washington (5-3) saw its five-game win streak end.
“It was hard,” Cristus said of the time spent shadowing Zellous. “I did what I could. It helped switching off. After Parkersburg (two-overtime loss Monday at home) we had to come out and give it our all. Prove who we are.”
Lucas said the defensive scheme did pay off.
“We had to defend 5 (Lohan) and 44 (Zellous),” Lucas said. “They were the ones who could hurt us. We had three combos planned. Smith played tough and moved her out. Cristus battled, too. Jackson’s a lot quicker. She plays within herself. She’s smart, too.”
The Highlanders dominated the first half and led 30-17 at the break. The Patriots got within 10 (36-26) with 3:02 left in the third period. Huntington then went on a 9-0 run to take control at 45-26 with 4:02 left to play. Jackson had the first two points in the run and Giles the next five.
“Everything she did was not out of rotation,” Lucas said. “She gets rebounds, too. She’s that kind of player.”
Huntington’s next game is Friday at Spring Valley. GW is home Friday against Capital.
Patriots coach Jamie LeMaster said the game wasn’t all about Xs and Os.
“It was not an X and O issue,” he said. “It was a heart issue. Intensity. They played harder. We didn’t change anything. When the ball didn’t go in, it affects energy, it gets mental. We have to get past if we don’t put the ball in the basket, don’t get down.”
Lucas said he was happy the way his team rebounded from Monday against Parkersburg.
“We needed that,” he said. “They outplayed us and got it.”
GEORGE WASHINGTON 10 7 9 5 – 31: Lohan 11, Smith 4, Adkins 2, Harmon 2, Zellous 12.
HUNTINGTON 20 10 10 12 – 52: Jackson 10, Turner 4, Cristus 10, Giles 15, Smith 9, Sloan 4.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.