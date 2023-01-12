The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON – Contest and contribute. Huntington High’s Amara Jackson and Bentleigh Cristus handled those two phases the way coach Lonnie Lucas wanted to a point Wednesday night.

Cristus, along with Amaya Smith, made life tough in the middle for George Washington’s Zaniah Zellous. Jackson did the same on the outside against GW’s Finley Lohan. Zellous finished with 12 and Lohan 11.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you