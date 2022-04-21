HAMLIN, W.Va. — The bomb squad defused another opponent.
Lincoln County (14-2) smashed three home runs in a 12-6 victory over Cabell Midland (13-7) Thursday in high school softball. The blasts, one apiece by Haleigh Adkins, Josie Bird and Becca Pennington, accounted for six runs as the Panthers topped the Knights in a slugfest for the second time this season. Lincoln County won 10-7 on March 25.
Pennington’s three-run homer in the four-run sixth inning was huge. Cabell Midland had crept within 8-6 in the top of the inning, thanks in part to a long ball by Sabrina Rose. With two out, Ryleigh Shull singled in Adkins. One batter later, Pennington homered to center to plate Bird and Shull to set the score.
“That was the pregame speech, hit the ball hard and execute the small ball,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said.
The Panthers followed the plan from the outset. The Knights scored twice in the top of the first, but Lincoln County put its first seven batters on base in the bottom of the inning in taking a 6-2 lead. The big blow was Bird’s two-run homer, her fourth in as many at bats. Bird smacked three home runs Monday in a 14-2 triumph over Sherman. Maci Lunsford followed three batters after with a two-run double.
In the third, Kendall Stickler drove in winning pitcher Meghan Stump. Adkins hit a home run later in the inning to make it 8-2.
Back charged Cabell Midland. The defending Class AAA state champion scored three in the fourth, as Roe homered, Quinn Ballengee scored on an error and Hailey Roe’s fly out knocked in Jess Terry.
The Panthers, though, used some spectacular plays by Adkins at shortstop and Allison Ramey at second base to quell threats and preserve the win.
“Stump pitched well,” Barrett said. “We have to make plays behind her. We’re young. We only have one senior and we’re going to make some errors, but we have to do a better job of making plays.”
Lincoln County committed five errors. Stump gave up 12 hits, struck out one, walked nine and induced eight groundouts.
Adkins went 3 for 4, as did Ramey. Bird and Shull each were 2 for 3. Stump went 2 for 4.
For the Knights, K.K. Wallace went 3 for 4. Ballengee and Terry were 2 for 4.
Both teams return to action at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Lincoln County at Winfield and Cabell Midland at home vs. Spring Valley.
CABELL MIDLAND 200310 0 — 6 12 3
LINCOLN COUNTY 602 040 x — 12 14 5
Ballengee, Hicks (5) and Rose; Shull and Bird.
Hitting: (CM) Ballengee 2-4, Terry 2-4, K. Wallis 3-4, Bell 2B, Roe 2 RBIs, Rose HR; (LC) Adkins 3-4 HR, Ramey 3-4, Bird 2-3 HR 2 RBIs, Shull 2-4, Pennington HR 3 RBIs, Lunsford 2B 2 RBIs, Stump 2-4.