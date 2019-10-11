WAYNE — Ball control and field position are vital in close football games.
Herbert Hoover may not have won the field position battle, but the difference in ball control was overwhelming against Wayne.
The visiting Huskies limited Wayne to just 27 total plays from scrimmage, 48 yards of total offense, and two first downs in their way to a 17-0 victory over the Pioneers.
Ben Kee ran for 184 yards and a score on 28 carries to lead Herbert Hoover (3-4).
The senior had more carries than Wayne ran plays from scrimmage.
Neither team scored in the opening quarter. Herbert Hoover drove inside the Wayne 20, but Jon Chinn picked off Husky quarterback Nick Grayam inside the 5-yard line.
The Huskies put together another drive late in the second quarter. After having a Grayam TD run called back by penalty, Levi Paxton connected on a 31-yard field goal to put Herbert Hoover ahead 3-0 at halftime.
Grayam scored untouched on a QB sneak on 4th and goal midway through the third quarter to give the Huskies a 10-0 lead going into the final period.
Kee capped a 93-yard scoring drive with a 6-yard TD that set the final score. The possession spanned the last two minutes of the third quarter and the first 7:45 of the fourth.
Wayne (0-6) ran for just 30 yards on 21 attempts.
Before the game, Wayne High School honored Scott Jarrell, who was the head coach of the school from 1966-83. Jarrell was murdered in his home in New Year’s Eve in 2010. Jarrell’s grandsons Jack and Nick Dolance, who played for the Pioneers from 1999-2005, unveiled a memorial just inside the front gate. Carol Jarrell, wife of the late coach, tossed the coin.
Herbert Hoover 0 3 7 7—17
WAYNE 0 0 0 0—0
HH — L. Paxton 31 FG
HH — Grayam 1 run (L. Paxton kick)
HH — Kee 6 run (L. Paxton kick)
RUSHING: (HH) Kee 28-184, Z. Paxton 9-27, Bartley 4-25, Greer 2-10, Grayam 9-(-3). (W) Chinn 8-22, Adkins 4-11, Sanchez 2-(-1), Childs 7-(-2).
PASSING: (HH) Grayam 2-8-1, 63 yards. (W)- Childs 2-6-0, 18 yards.
RECEIVING: (HH) Douglas 1-38, Belcher 1-25. (W) Sanchez 1-20, Chinn 1-(-2).