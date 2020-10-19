SARAHSVILLE, Ohio — What a night for Austin Stapleton and his Coal Grove High School football teammates.
Stapleton scored on a 1-yard plunge with 17 seconds to play to give the Hornets a 41-38 victory over Sarahsville Shenandoah Saturday. Stapleton carried 31 times for 209 yards and five touchdowns as 10th-seeded Coal Grove upset the seventh-seeded Zeps.
Malachai Wheeler added 164 yards on 30 attempts as Coal Grove rushed for 404 yards on 67 carries.
Shenandoah led 30-27 after Tanner DeVolld caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Dayton Hill, and Preston Mackie ran for a two-point conversion with 1:21 remaining in the third quarter.
The Hornet drove 70 yards in eight plays to retake the lead at 35-30 on Wheeler’s five-yard touchdown run with 9:27 left.
Shenandoah came back as Maxine capped an eight-play, 39-yard Drive with a one-yard TD run and Hill threw to Brian Portman for the conversion to give the Zeps (4-3) a 38-35 lead with 6:02 left.
The Hornets, though, ate up the remaining time and Stapleton scores to win it.
Coal Grove (5-2) advances to the third round at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against 18th-seeded Loudonville (3-5), which upset No. 2 Centerburg 42-41 Saturday.
GALLIA ACADEMY 47, VINTON COUNTY 6: James Armstrong scored six touchdowns as the Blue Devils pounded the Vikings at Memorial Field in the Division IV, Region 15 high school football playoffs Saturday.
Armstrong ran for 222 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries. Fifth-seeded Gallia Academy (6-1) also forced four turnovers and blocked two punts. Noah Vanco completed 12 of 24 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.
The Blue Devils advance to the third round Saturday at No. 4 seed Byesville Meadowbrook (7-0), which outlasted Philo 52-37 Saturday.
The 12th seed Vikings finished 4-4.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 41, SYMMES VALLEY 6: Drew Carter three three touchdown passes to Ethan Gail to lift the sixth-seeded Buckeyes (5-2) to a triumph over the No. 11 Vikings (5-3) in a Division VI, Region 23 playoff game at Boston Field.
Nelsonville-York will play at No. 3 Fairland at 7 p.m. Saturday in the third round. The Dragons (6-1) vanquished Rock Hill 41-7 Saturday.
Carter hit Gail for a 68-yard TD on the Buckeyes’ first offensive play of the game. Gail scored again on a 66-yard pass from Carter in the second quarter to make it 21-0.
Carter went 8 for 15 for 216 yards and four touchdowns. Gail caught six passes for 165 yards.
ZANE TRACE 56, SOUTH POINT 7: The Pioneers rushed for 486 yards in beating the Pointers in a regular-season game.
Ben Nichols passed for 189 yards and threw three touchdown passes for Zane Trace (3-5).
BELFRY 36, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: Isaac Dixon tan for touchdowns of 17, 6 and 9 yards as the Pirates (4-2) beat the Bulldogs at Varney Stadium in Louisa, Kentucky.
Dixon carries 11 times for 132 yards. Dylan Ferguson led Lawrence County (2-1) with 93 yards on 17 attempts.
PORTSMOUTH 34, MARIETTA 28: Drew Roe completes 25 of 34 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a win over the host Tigers in a regular-season game.
Dariyonne Bryant caught three passes for 107 yards for Portsmouth (2-6). Marietta fell to 2-6.
RIVER VALLEY 47, HUNTINGTON-ROSS 27: The Raiders (3-5) led 25-20 at halftime and pulled away to defeat the Huntsmen (0-8) in a regular-season contest.
Boys soccer
BOYD COUNTY 1, MENIFEE COUNTY 0: J.B. Walter scores in overtime to lift the Lions 9-0) to a victory over the Wildcats (6-4) in the Kentucky 16th Region Tournament in Cannonsburg.
Boyd County advances to Tuesday night’s semifinals against defending champion East Carter at 8:30 p.m.
ASHLAND 6, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Calyx Holmes scores two early goals to help the Tomcats blank the Musketeers in the 16th Region Tournament.
Matthew Jimison earned the shutout in goal.
Ashland advances to the region semifinals, where it will face Rowan County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.