COAL GROVE, Ohio — Coal Grove boys basketball coach Kevin Vanderhoof was glad Ironton girls basketball coach Doug Graham asked him a dumb question.
“Heck, yeah,” Vanderhoof excitedly said after Graham asked him if he’d like to coach in the Ohio North-South Basketball All-Star Game April 24. “That’s an honor.”
Vanderhoof experienced the game as a spectator last season when Hornets star Aaron Music, now at Kentucky Christian University, played in it for the South. After leading Coal Grove to the regional tournament last season, Vanderhoof became eligible to coach in the Division III-IV game, featuring some of the premier players in Ohio.
“I’m sure it will be a great experience,” Vanderhoof said. “It will be a blast. Most of those players go on to play at the next level.”
Vanderhoof said coaching strategy is a bit different from coaching Coal Grove’s team.
“We’ll roll the ball out and tell them to go play,” Vanderhoof said, with a laugh. “There’s not a lot of defense played in those all-star games.”
The event features two games — Division I and II teams at 6 p.m., followed by the Division III-IV game at 8 p.m. at Olentangy Liberty High School.
Vanderhoof said he eagerly anticipates the competition and meeting the coaches of the North squad.
“It will be fun, but I already get to coach against some of the best coaches in Ohio,” Vanderhoof said, mentioning Oak Hill’s Norm Persin, Chesapeake’s Ryan Davis, Fairland’s Nathan Speed, Ironton’s P.J. Fitch and Portsmouth’s Eugene Collins, among others. “I look forward to it.”