ASHLAND, Ky. — Russell took coach Mandy Layne’s halftime instructions seriously.
“We told them to come out and win the second half,” Layne said.
The Red Devils did that and even began a couple of minutes early. Russell scored the last five points of the first half, then the first nine of the second in defeating Ashland 57-51 in girls high school basketball Monday night in Anderson Gymnasium.
That 2:53 span was the difference in a game between of two the Tri-State’s better teams.
Russell (15-4) built the lead to as many as 15 before the Kittens (10-3) used an 11-2 run to pull within 47-43 with 6:05 to play. Josie Atkins, though, sandwiched a free throw and a basket around a short jumper by Shaelyn Steele to push the Red Devils’ lead to 10.
Ashland closed within 55-51 after a bucket by Mikayla Martin with 15 seconds left, but missed two more shots before Steele sank two fouls shots with 7 seconds left to set the score.
Russell held Martin to two points and 12 rebounds three days after she scored 18 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in a win over Boyd County. The Red Devils denied Martin the ball, allowing her to take merely four shots.
“That was absolutely huge,” Layne said of limiting the 6-foot-1 Martin in the paint. “I’m really proud of our team. Overall, we did a good job of keeping them off balance.”
Steele led Russell with 29 points as the sophomore guard made 11 of 25 shots. Jenna Adkins chipped in 11 points.
“You won’t find a better kid than Jenna Adkins,” Layne said. “She worked her hind end off.”
Layne also praised eighth-graders Gabby Oborne and Kennedy Darnell for their efforts on defense. Layne said those players stepping up particularly was important with starter Bella Quinn and sixth man Hannah Sanders missing Monday’s game.
Freshman Kenleigh Woods paced the Kittens with 22 points and three steals. She made 9 of 14 shots. Ella Sellars scored 17 points.
Ashland’s next game is Friday at Morgan County. Russell is scheduled to play Friday at West Carter, but Layne said the schedule is subject to change before then.
