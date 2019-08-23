The Herald-Dispatch
FLATWOODS, Ky. - Max Cantrell scored both goals to lead Russell to a 2-0 victory over Greenup County Thursday in boys high school soccer.
Cantrell scored on a penalty kick 12 minutes into the match. He added another goal in the 67th minute. Blake Hern assisted on both.
GREENUP COUNTY 0 0 - 0
RUSSELL 1 1 - 1
R - Cantrell (Hern assist), 12:00
R - Cantrell (Hern assist), 67:00
ROCK HILL 5, SOUTHEASTERN 0: Sam Simpson scored two goals to lead the Redmen to a triumph over the Panthers.
Brady Floyd, Hunter Blagg and Nick Van Keuren also scored. Victor Day registered an assist. Blake Wilson made three saves.
BOYD COUNTY 2, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: Ronnie Totten and Dayne Lawson scored to lead the Lions (2-0) to a victory over the Bulldogs (3-1).
EAST CARTER 5, ASHLAND 0: Ethan Miller scored four goals as the Raiders, the highest-scoring team in Kentucky, beat the Tomcats in Ashland.
Logan Cales, who had two assists, scored the fifth goal off an assist by Miller.
EAST CARTER 2 3 - 5
ASHLAND 0 0 - 0
EC - Miller (Logan Cales assist), 13:00
EC - Miller (Cales assist), 14:00
EC - Miller (Garrett Halstead assist), 50:00
EC - Miller unassisted, 64:00
EC - Cales (Miller assist), 68:00
Girls
WHEELERSBURG 10, PORTSMOUTH WEST 0: The Pirates (2-0 overall, 1-0 Southern Ohio Conference) raced to a 9-1 lead and rolled over the home-standing Senators (0-2, 0-2).
Laney Elley, Alaina Keeney and Brittani Wolfenbarker scored two goals each. Lani Irwin, Jordan Jennings, Jocelyn Tilley and Chelsee Steele also scored.
WHEELERSBURG 8 2 - 10
PORTSMOUTH WEST 0 0 - 0
W - Laney Elley unassisted, 9:35
W -Alaina Keeney unassisted, 12:51
W - Brittani Wolfenbarker (Chelsee Steele assist), 18:14
W - Lani Irwin unassisted, 21:44
W - Elley (Allie Valance assist), 24:25
W - Keeney (Annie Coriell assist), 31:20
W - Jordan Jennings unassisted, 34:08
W - Wolfenbarker unassisted, 35:35
W - Jocelyn Tilley unassisted, 42:18
W - Chelsee Steele unassisted, 50:00