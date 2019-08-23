The Herald-Dispatch

FLATWOODS, Ky. - Max Cantrell scored both goals to lead Russell to a 2-0 victory over Greenup County Thursday in boys high school soccer.

Cantrell scored on a penalty kick 12 minutes into the match. He added another goal in the 67th minute. Blake Hern assisted on both.

GREENUP COUNTY 0 0 - 0

RUSSELL 1 1 - 1

R - Cantrell (Hern assist), 12:00

R - Cantrell (Hern assist), 67:00

ROCK HILL 5, SOUTHEASTERN 0: Sam Simpson scored two goals to lead the Redmen to a triumph over the Panthers.

Brady Floyd, Hunter Blagg and Nick Van Keuren also scored. Victor Day registered an assist. Blake Wilson made three saves.

BOYD COUNTY 2, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: Ronnie Totten and Dayne Lawson scored to lead the Lions (2-0) to a victory over the Bulldogs (3-1).

EAST CARTER 5, ASHLAND 0: Ethan Miller scored four goals as the Raiders, the highest-scoring team in Kentucky, beat the Tomcats in Ashland.

Logan Cales, who had two assists, scored the fifth goal off an assist by Miller.

EAST CARTER 2 3 - 5

ASHLAND 0 0 - 0

EC - Miller (Logan Cales assist), 13:00

EC - Miller (Cales assist), 14:00

EC - Miller (Garrett Halstead assist), 50:00

EC - Miller unassisted, 64:00

EC - Cales (Miller assist), 68:00

Girls

WHEELERSBURG 10, PORTSMOUTH WEST 0: The Pirates (2-0 overall, 1-0 Southern Ohio Conference) raced to a 9-1 lead and rolled over the home-standing Senators (0-2, 0-2).

Laney Elley, Alaina Keeney and Brittani Wolfenbarker scored two goals each. Lani Irwin, Jordan Jennings, Jocelyn Tilley and Chelsee Steele also scored.

WHEELERSBURG 8 2 - 10

PORTSMOUTH WEST 0 0 - 0

W - Laney Elley unassisted, 9:35

W -Alaina Keeney unassisted, 12:51

W - Brittani Wolfenbarker (Chelsee Steele assist), 18:14

W - Lani Irwin unassisted, 21:44

W - Elley (Allie Valance assist), 24:25

W - Keeney (Annie Coriell assist), 31:20

W - Jordan Jennings unassisted, 34:08

W - Wolfenbarker unassisted, 35:35

W - Jocelyn Tilley unassisted, 42:18

W - Chelsee Steele unassisted, 50:00

