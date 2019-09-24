BELLE, W.Va. — Bailey Fisher scored six goals to lead Hurricane (13-0) to a 15-0 rout of Riverside Tuesday night in girls high school soccer.
Claire Roberts scored three goals. Dani Ray scored twice and assisted once. Olivia Bird made four saves in earning the shutout.
HURRICANE 10 5 — 15
RIVERSIDE 0 0 — 0
H — Lauren Dye (Fisher)
H — Fisher
H — Fisher
H — Ray (Madison Francis)
H — Gracie Gillenwater (Ray)
H — Fisher
H — Fisher
H — Ray
H — Fisher (Amiyah Donaldson)
H — Fisher
H — Claire Roberts (Courtney Wolford)
H — Lauren Coleman (Zoe Green)
H — Roberts (Donaldson)
H — Courtney Wolford
H — Roberts
Shots: H 33, R 6. Saves: H 4 (Bird), R 10 (Alyssa Lambert). Corner kicks: H 4, R 0.
HUNTINGTON 4, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: Two goals by Marissa Riggs led the Highlanders to the shutout win over the Black Eagles in Mountain State Athletic Conference high school girls soccer action on Tuesday.
In addition to Riggs, Huntington (6-3-1 overall, 5-1-1 MSAC) got goals from Sophia Aya-ay and Claire Burberry. The Highlanders next play at St. Albans on Thursday.