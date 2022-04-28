CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — For Fairland, Wednesday’s 11-0 six-inning win over Chesapeake helped the Dragons remain just one game back of Ohio Valley Conference leader Portsmouth while the Panthers were left still searching for their first league win.
Brycen Hunt pitched all six innings, striking out 10 and allowing only two hits to get the shutout victory, his second of the season, he said.
“Yeah, I kept up with it,” said Hunt of his strikeout total. “I felt pretty confident.”
That confidence came from a fastball that yielded only a first-inning single and, although he walked two batters that inning, earned him a strikeout to leave the bases loaded.
Hunt was also one of the offensive keys for Fairland (8-5 overall, 5-2 OVC). The sophomore had two singles with two RBIs and scored twice, including the game’s first run in the top of the first inning.
That one-run lead held as Hunt struck out the seven and eight hitters for Chesapeake (1-11, 0-10) in the second inning. Hunt sat down the leadoff hitter in the third on three pitches then got the next two hitters out on a fly ball to right field and a ground out to second base.
The Dragons broke the game open in the top of the fourth.
A leadoff double by Alex Rogers led to all nine hitters coming to the plate and scoring four runs against Chesapeake starter Curtis Brandenburg.
Trailing 5-0, the Panthers saw their arch-rivals bat around again in the fifth inning, scoring three runs, including a solo home run by senior Tyler Sammons, his first of the season.
Fairland put up another three runs in the sixth inning to set the final tally. Chesapeake managed a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth, but Hunt struck out the side to end the game.
The Dragons’ victory set them up for their next matchup against Portsmouth on Friday in Rome Township, the first of two games remaining between the teams.
Fairland head coach Michael Hill said the team also has one game left with one-loss Gallia Academy.
“If we win out, we can win the league,” Hill said.
For Chesapeake, the contest was the last game between the rival schools for its seniors.
“It’s been a pretty frustrating year,” said Hayden Blankenship, whose brother, Elias Blankenship, is a freshman on Fairland’s squad. “Especially with how young we are.”
The younger Blankenship did not play in Wednesday’s game.
Chesapeake will be back on the diamond Thursday when the team travels to Coal Grove for a matchup with the Hornets at 5 p.m. The Panthers will face Ironton on Friday.
FAIRLAND 100 433 — 11 13 0
CHESAPEAKE 000 000 — 0 2 3
Hunt and Cummings; Brandenburg, A. Daniels (5), Brammer (6) and Blankenship.
Hitting: (F) Sammons 2-2, HR, RBI; Hunt 2-4, 2 RBI; Perry 2-2, 2B, RBI. (C) R. Adkins 2-3.