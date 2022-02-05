HUNTINGTON — George Washington’s girls team was once again dominant while Huntington’s boys team swam just well enough to come away with Region IV titles on Saturday at Fitch Natatorium.
George Washington’s girls defeated runner-up Hurricane 204-69.5 and Huntington boys edged George Washington 123-121.
“We put up the best lineup we could,” Huntington coach Emily Akalski said. “We didn’t swim as well as I kind of hoped we would. GW swam out of their minds. We were nervous the whole day. We definitely had some good swims that we weren’t expecting that really helped.”
“They swam their butts off,” George Washington coach Lyn Wilcher said. “We had 16 season-best times on the boys side and 18 season-best times on the girls side. Everybody beat our expectations.”
Huntington’s girls finished in third with 60 points, followed by Spring Valley in fourth (46.5), Cabell Midland in fifth (44), Winfield in sixth (43), St. Joseph in seventh (18), Nitro in eighth (11), Point Pleasant in ninth (6), Buffalo in 10th (4), and Sissonville and St. Albans tied for 11th (2).
On the boys side, Cabell Midland finished behind GW in third with 69 points, Winfield placed fourth (42), Hurricane earned fifth (38), Spring Valley finished sixth (29), Nitro placed in seventh (26), Sissonville earned eighth (25), South Charleston was ninth (14) and St. Albans was 10th (9).
Individually on the girls side, Hurricane’s Maddie Foster and GW’s Madi McGlothen and Ashlee Wilcher tied for first place with 18 points. GW’s Olivia Ridenour and Hurricane’s Jayme Meadows tied for fourth place (16) and Spring Valley’s Lauren Peters placed sixth (14).
Huntington’s Henry Sheils and Hurricane’s Bradley Boyd tied for first place with 18 points on the boys side. GW’s Zack Groe placed third with (16). GW’s Max Yang finished in fourth (15) and Huntington’s Luke Adkins and Winfield’s Abram Bias tied for fifth (14).
GW’s girls placed first in the 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard freestyle relay and the the 400-yard freestyle relay for 54 points. McGlothen and Wilcher combined for four first-place finishes for the Patriots.
Huntington and George Washington’s boys matched point-for-point the whole way and it came down to the wire in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Had George Washington finished second in that event, the Patriots would have secured an extra two points. However, Cabell Midland finished second and Huntington placed first and the Highlanders secured the narrow 123-121 victory.
The top three individual finishers from each region in each event qualify for the state meet, and the next 12 top finishers from around the state qualify based on time. From a team standpoint, the top two relay finishers from each region earn a state meet berth and the next 10 top relay times from around the state also qualify.
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 17-18 at the Aquatic Center in Morgantown.