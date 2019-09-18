HUNTINGTON - Huntington High head football coach Billy Seals knew coming into the 2019 season, his team would see growing pains after losing such a talented graduating class.
Evidence of the freshmen, sophomores and others seeing first-time game action was apparent with the mistakes the Highlanders made in a 31-30 loss to George Washington Friday in Charleston where HHS committed three turnovers that helped the Patriots snap a 13-game losing streak to the green and gold.
Monday and Tuesday's practices were about fixing mistakes and putting the loss to G.W. behind it as Huntington prepares for its Friday Mountain State Athletic Conference game against Woodrow Wilson in Beckley. Kickoff for that contest will be 7:30.
"We're just focused now on getting better as a team and trying not to focus on (the loss) anymore because its in the past," senior tight end/linebacker Brocton Blair. "We're just moving on to this week. (The loss) was very hard. It just put a bad taste in our mouth and hopefully it stays in our mouth until we can get it out."
Getting the bad taste out will be nothing short of a win for Huntington (1-1, 1-1 MSAC). For that to happen, the underclassmen on the Highlanders' roster will have to learn how to put a tough loss behind them and the team must win the turnover battle.
"Right now, I think we're negative four on the year so we got to do better there," Seals said. "That's the number one stat in football, in my opinion."
Number two on Seals' list is defensive points per game, however, the defense was handcuffed by miscues on offense.
"We gave up 240 yards of total offense to them, but again we had four turnovers," Seals added. "They had a short field twice, got 14 points off that, we made a couple of bone-head decisions, gave them some more points. G.W. didn't beat us; we beat ourselves."
Seals said Woodrow Wilson brings a completely different style of play to the field than George Washington.
The run-oriented Flying Eagles (1-2, 0-2 MSAC) do feature a good quarterback Seals said can throw the ball but won't spread the field like the pass-happy Patriots.
"Woodrow's in their real tight splits, double-wing, double tight end running the football," the Huntington coach said. "They do a nice job of throwing the flood principle too in the passing game."
Up front, the Flying Eagles feature 6-3, 270-pound senior offensive/defensive lineman Ian Pomeroy, a player Seals said was "as good as it gets."
Woodrow Wilson has speedy and athletic players at the skill positions to go along with quarterback Maddex McMillen, Seals said. McMillen was 10-for-22 passing for 68 yards in the Eagles' 35-6 loss to Parkersburg last Friday at the Big Reds' Stadium Field.
The skill players were limited in the loss to Parkersburg (2-1, 1-1 MSAC). Junior Hezekyiah Creasy (5-10, 175) managed 36 yards on three carries and senior wide receiver Antwon Barnett (6-0, 165) hauled in three passes.
Senior receiver Martay Lee (5-7, 136) and junior running back Zach Weaver (5-10, 165) led the team in carries against Parkersburg but had little production in totaling 27 yards.
"The big thing for us is to control the line of scrimmage, which I felt like we were very average in that aspect, and create some turnovers and take care of the football," Seals said. "If we do those things we'll be 2-1."