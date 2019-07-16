IRONTON — Huntington High quarterback Tajhan Blackwell knows about patience in the pocket until receivers come open.
The strong-armed senior understands the importance of waiting when running out the clock to preserve a victory. He knew well the need to wait his turn as a young player and learn from coaches and veterans. Now, Blackwell is learning the necessity of patience in leadership.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound passer said he enjoys seeing younger teammates develop and that awaiting them to become the players they can be is part of his job as a leader.
"It's a lot different," Blackwell said of an offensive line that lost stars Darnell Wright (University of Tennessee), Max Howell (East Tennessee State), Bryce Damous (Garden City Junior College) and Christian Hanna (Glenville State College). Another strong blocker, Corbin Page, transferred to Spring Valley.
"These guys are learning and gaining trust. I can't expect someone to come in and be like the guys we lost right away."
The Highlanders' offensive front isn't devoid of talented veterans. Senior Terrance Pankey and sophomore Max Wentz are college prospects. Some new faces, though, will be behind the masks across from defenses eager to put Blackwell on his back.
"I need to be patient and encourage them and lift them up," Blackwell said during a 7-on-7 scrimmage Saturday at Ironton. "I'm here to help keep everything together. It's a process."
Blackwell is one of the more-talented quarterbacks in the area. Last season, he completed 73 of 166 passes for 1,175 yards and 10 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions. Blackwell ran 67 times for 366 yards and eight touchdowns in helping HHS to an 8-4 record and a berth in the Class AAA playoffs, where they lost 36-0 to Spring Valley. He said he expects to better those numbers this season and hopes to land a college scholarship.
Huntington High coach Billy Seals said he likes what he sees from Blackwell, particularly in the leadership category.
"Tajhan has played a lot of snaps for us as a quarterback and, as a sophomore a safety," Seals said. "He had a good year for us last year. he's started 26 games, so he knows what he's doing and he's become a leader for us."
Blackwell said his focus will be on more than just his teammates. he said he can improve.
"I'm doing pretty good, but I need to continue to work on my footwork and mechanics," Blackwell said. "I've improved those. I'm working to keep my feet under me and not to throw off my back foot."
If Blackwell is throwing off his back foot, more than likely he's being pressured. Seals said that's going to happen at times, but he's confident the offensive front will protect well.
"Up front we have some guys who are young and haven't played a lot and we have some veterans who have," Seals said. "We've had a great summer. Everyone is working hard. No one is belly aching. Everyone's in"