HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe dominated in high school soccer Saturday as the girls team defeated Cabell Midland and the boys team topped Williamstown.
Abby Lee scored off an assist by Abi Hugh at the 17:35 mark to give the Irish all the scoring it needed in a 2-0 victory over the Knights.
Maren Muth added a second-half goal off a corner kick.
The Irish return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cross Lanes Christian.
CABELL MIDLAND 0 0 - 0
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 1 1 - 2
HSJ - Ab. Lee (Hugh assist), 17:35
HSJ - Muth unassisted, 41:16
Boys
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 3, WILLIAMSTOWN 0: Zander Pinson scored one goal and assisted on two others to help the Irish (4-1-1) defeat the Yellowjackets.
Pinson assisted his brother, Zeb, on the first goal in the seventh minute, then scored off an August Meade assist five minutes later.
Pinson's second assist was on a Stewart Perry goal in the 20th minute.
Deuce Vance made seven saves to earn the shutout.
Huntington St. Joe entertains Point pleasant at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WILLIAMSTOWN 0 0 - 0
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 3 0 - 3
HSJ - Zeb Pinson (Zander Pinson), 7:00
HSJ - Zander Pinson (Meade), 12:00
HSJ - Perry (Zander Pinson), 20:00
Shots: W 12, HSJ 21. Saves: W 10 (Baylor Haught), HSJ 7(Deuce Vance). Corner kicks: W 4, HSJ 2.