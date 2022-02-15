NEWTOWN — Class A No. 5-ranked Huntington St. Joe pulled off the season sweep of Class AA Mingo Central on Tuesday night as the Irish came away with the 66-53 win high atop Miner Mountain.
“We match up well with these guys, “ St. Joe coach Todd Maynard said after the game. “They had a lot of trouble guarding our guards in the backcourt. But they are a good ball club, they run their sets well and they shoot well. When they play here they shoot extremely well.
“But I thought our tempo was a little bit too fast for them, they couldn’t keep up with us defensively and our guys hit shots tonight. We’ve just got to do a little better at the free-throw line, we hit those we probably would have won by 20.”
St. Joe (14-7) received a game-high 30 points from standout guard Jesse Muncy, including four 3-pointers in the first quarter. Muncy finished the game with six made trifectas.
The Irish led the Miners 17-13 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Mingo cut the St. Joe lead to one at 27-26 after a bucket from Jarius Jackson with 1:45 left to play in the half.
St. Joe answered with a pair of 3-pointers from Zavian Johnson and Jax Fortner in the final minute as they pushed the lead back up to 33-26 going into halftime.
The game remained tight in the third quarter as Mingo Central kept hanging around and cut the Irish lead back down to three at 46-43 following a trey from Austin Bishop going into the fourth quarter.
Mingo then trimmed the lead to two early in the fourth quarter at 48-46 after a 3 from freshman Caden Porter, but Maynard called a timeout and the Irish answered with an 11-0 spurt as they took a 59-46 lead after a long Muncy 3 with 4:33 to play.
Johnson joined Muncy in double-figures with 17 points, Caden Ehrim followed with eight and Fortner tossed in seven.
Justin May led Mingo Central with 15 points as he drilled five 3-pointers while Jackson followed him with 13 points.
The loss drops Mingo Central to 8-10 on the season. St. Joe (14-7) has won four in a row.
“I think we are about 90% of where we want to be,” Maynard said.
“We want to get about 1% better every single day. It’s coming, it’s approaching us. But I believe we are playing our best basketball toward the ends of the year.”
The Irish will play their final game of the regular season next Tuesday at home against Roane County. The Miners are scheduled to travel to Tolsia on Wednesday night.
