BECKLEY, W.Va. - Olivia Bird made five saves to earn the victory as Hurricane shut out Woodrow Wilson 4-0 Thursday in girls high school soccer.

Bailey Fisher scored three goals for the Redskins (11-0). Dani Ray scored a goal and handed out an assist. Lauren Dye issued an assist.

Jordan Lilley made 13 saves for the Flying Eagles.

HURRICANE 4 0 - 4

WOODROW WILSON 0 0 - 0

H - Fisher unassisted

H - Fisher unassisted

H - Ray (Dye assist)

H - Fisher (Ray assist)

Shots: H 29, WW 7. Saves: H 5 (Bird), WW 13 (Lilley). Corner kicks: H 5, WW 1.

Boys

HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 4, NITRO 0: Deuce Vance made eight saves and earned a shutout as the Irish (5-1-2) defeated the Wildcats (1-8).

St. Joe took the lead on an own goal, then made it 2-0 in the 19th minute when Zeb Pinson scored. August Meade scored in the 58th minutes and five minutes later Zander Pinson set the score with a goal off an assist by Stewart Perry.

The Irish are back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday at Winfield.

NITRO 0 0 - 0

HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 2 2 - 4

HSJ - own goal, 3:00

HSJ - Ze. Pinson unassisted, 19:00

HSJ - Meade unassisted, 58:00

HSJ - Za. Pinson (Stewart Perry), 63:00

Shots: N 11, HSJ 33. Saves: N 14 (Alex Cavendish), HSJ 8 (Vance). Corner kicks: N 1. HSJ 6.

POINT PLEASANT 8, TVC 1: Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy, Adam Veroski and Garrett Hatten scored two goals apiece as the Big Blacks (4-2-4) clobbered visiting Teays Valley Christian (4-6).

IRONTON ST. JOE 2, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: Ryan Payne and Jackson rowe scored for the Flyers (7-2)

J.C. Damron issued an assist. Jimmy Mahlmeister made 10 saves.

