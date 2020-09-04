HUNTINGTON -- Grayson Maddox made six saves in his second-consecutive shutout Thursday as Hurricane defeated Huntington High in boys high school soccer.
Brandon Redden scored the lone goal.
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, SOUTH POINT 1: The Blue Devils celebrated Senior Night with a triumph over the Pointers in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Colton Roe scored off an assist by Carson Wamsley early in the second half to give Gallia Academy (3-0 overall, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) a 1-0 lead. Brody Wilt's goal off a free kick made it 2-0.
South Point used a Blue Devils' own goal to pull within 2-1, but Wilt assisted Maddux Camden to set the score.
Bryson Miller made five saves for Gallia Academy.
SCOTT 4, POINT PLEASANT 1: Carson Asbury's hat trick led the Skyhawks (1-0) over the host Big Blacks.
Robert Setser also scored for Scott, which got four saves from Greg Howard. Adam Veroski scored for Point Pleasant.
Girls soccer
WAVERLY 5, WHEELERSBURG 1: Zoiee Smith scored a trio of goals and assisted on another to lead the Tigers (3-1) over the home-standing Pirates (3-1).
Amelia Willis and Loren Moran also scored and each made an assist for Waverly. Kylie Smith assisted on two goals
Laney Eller scored off an Ellie Kallner assist for Wheelersburg.
WAVERLY 2 3 -- 5
WHEELERSBURG 1 0 -- 1
WA — Willis (Moran assist)
WA — Smith (Willis assist)
WH -- Eller (Kallner assist)
WA -- Moran (Z. Smith assist)
WA -- Z. Smith (K. Smith assist)
WA -- Z. Smith (K. Smith assist)
Girls tennis
WHEELERSBURG 4, WAVERLY 1: The Pirates (8-0) swept the host Tigers.
Maddie Gill defeated Emma Bellaw, 6-1, 6-0, in No. 1 singles. Maria Nolan beat Marli Holderness, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and Serena Kataria won 6-2, 6-1 over Greenlee Thacker at No. 3 singles. Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney topped Sophie Thomas and Madison Davis, 6-1, 7-5 in No. 2 doubles. Waverly's win came when Kayla Barker and Kaelyn Lynn downed Payton Walker and Isabella Hamilton, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
Volleyball
COAL GROVE 3, PORTSMOUTH 1: The host Hornets defeated the Trojans 25-13, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24.
Madison Perry led Portsmouth with 16 kills and 13 digs.
SOUTHERN 3, SOUTH GALLIA 0: The Tornadoes defeated the Rebels 25-19, 25-13, 26-24 in Racine, Ohio.
Jordan Hardwick led Southern (1-3 overall, 1-1 Tri-Valley Conference) with 12 points. Kayla Evans scored 11. Jessie Rutt paced South Gallia (1-3, 0-1) with eight points.
ATHENS 3, MEIGS 0: The Bulldogs swept the Marauders 27-25, 25-20, 20-8 in The Plains, Ohio.
Golf
WAHAMA WINS TRI-MATCH: The White Falcons shot 188 to defeat Point Pleasant (197) and Eastern-Meigs (212) at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason, West Virginia.
Ethan Short and Colton McDaniel, both of Eastern, shot 8-over-par, 43, to share medalist honors. Jacob Spencer shot 60 and Cooper Schagel 66 for the Eagles.
Connor Ingels led Wahama with a 45. Ethan Gray shot 47 and Mattie Ohlinger and Ethan Mitchell 48.
Brennen Sang and Joseph Milhoan paced the Big Blacks, each with a 47. Jonny Porter shot 48 and Kyelar Morrow 55.