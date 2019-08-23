The Herald-Dispatch

HURRICANE, W.Va. - The Redskins had four golfers shoot under 40 and defeated Huntington High on Thursday in a match at Sleepy Hollow Golf and Country Club, 146-175.

Hurricane was led by Sam White who shot a match-best 34, Nathan Neville 38, Paxton Gordon 36, Jonathan Rigney, 38. Nash Vincent shot a 46 for the Redskins.

Huntington's Tanner Dorsey shot a 41 to lead the Highlanders while Connor Campbell and Jacob Perry tied at 43. Chase Coughenour shot a 48 and Austin O'Malley shot a 55.

