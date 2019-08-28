HUNTINGTON - Bailey Fisher scored two goals, one in each half, to lead Hurricane to a 3-0 win over Huntington High in a Mountain State Athletic Conference high school girls soccer match Tuesday at the Highlanders' Scotland Yard.
The game was the first of the year for the Highlanders while Hurricane opened Saturday. However, the contest was the first conference match of the season for both squads.
In his first game as head coach of Huntington, Tony Shackelford, said despite the loss he was pleased with how the team played.
"We looked pretty good compared to how it started out for us last season," said Shackelford, who was an assistant last year under former head coach Susan McHale. "We played them last year first game and they beat us 9-0. Tonight we started really strong. We had four shots on goal before they had one."
However, heat soon took much more of an affect on Huntington as the Highlanders started to wear down. Once they did Hurricane (2-0, 1-0 MSAC) took control.
The Redskins, defending Class AAA state champions from Region IV, Section 2, kept the ball on Huntington's defensive half of the field for most of the game.
Fisher, off an assist by Polly Rossander, gave Hurricane the 1-0 lead in the 11th minute with shot she put into the lower left corner of the net.
While Huntington (0-1, 0-1) managed to keep the score the same for most of the first half it could never get its offense to flow. Any pass attempted by Huntington was challenged by Hurricane and the Redskins seemed to find loose ball after loose ball.
With 1:18 remaining in the half, Hurricane's Braelyn Pritt found herself alone on the left side of the goalie box. Lauren Dye passed to her for an easy goal that gave the Redskins a 2-0 lead.
Fisher scored her second goal, and the final one of the game, with an unassisted point in the 66th minute .
"I'm happy with them. We're pretty young and we've got room for improvement," said Hurricane's 10-year head coach Shelly Young. "They're a real fit group. They trained real hard over the summer and came in very fit."
The same was not true for the Highlanders who lost some players to cramps during the humid summer night.
"You see them getting tired and worn down a little bit," Shackelford said. "As far as conditioning we did that all summer but it still looked like we might need some more."
Among Huntington's key losses was Sophie Aya-Ay who went down with what she confirmed was a cramp in her leg with 15:26 remaining in the game. Fisher's second goal followed 13 seconds later after a break in play to help the Highlanders junior off the field.
"I think we all just got tired because it was a long game and Hurricane is the best team in the state right now," Huntington goalkeeper Jordan Maynard said. "We played a good game but just got tired and fatigued. We can only go up from here."
HURRICANE 2 1 - 3
HUNTINGTON 0 0 - 0
HR - Fisher (Rossander), 11:11.
HR - Pritt (Dye), 38:42.
HR - Fisher, 66:47.
Shots: Hurr. 20, Hunt. 8. Saves: Hurr. Bird 4, Hunt. Maynard 8. Corner kicks: Hurr. 5, Hunt. 0.