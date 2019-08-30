CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake lost several starters to injuries in 2018 and while that hurt last year's team, the experience gained by the backups could be a boon to the 2019 Panthers football team.
"On paper we look young, but actually we're pretty experienced," said first-year Chesapeake head coach Todd Knipp, a former assistant who took over when Andy Clark left to become athletic director at Fairfield Union. "We had guys get thrown into the fire last year because of injuries. That should help us with the transitions this year."
The Panthers feature one of the Tri-State's premier players in senior running back/safety Kamren Harless (6-foot-1, 165), and Will Todd (5-7, 150) was invited to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in January. Harless heads a talented backfield that also includes Logan Walsh (5-8, 165), Will Todd (5-7, 150) and Carson Nida (5-9, 165) at running back, and junior Donald Richendollar (5-9, 160) at quarterback.
"All our running backs have different skill sets," Knipp said. "The competition has been good and they're all going to play. Donald got a lot of valuable experience at the varsity level last year and played meaningful snaps. He has a good skill set as a runner and a thrower and has shown a lot of leadership."
Blake Thompson (5-11, 190, Jr.), Ian Hicks (5-3, 110, Jr.), Nick Ferguson (5-10, 145, Jr.), Landon Preston (5-10, 130, Soph.) and Grayson Walsh (5-9, 145, Soph.) make up a group of small, but talented receivers whom Knipp said "catch well, run good routes and can block."
Justice Hutchison (6-3, 225, Soph.), Luke Shields (5-9, 165, Sr.) and Thompson likely will share time at tight end.
Knipp said he likes his offensive line, anchored by returning starters J.T. Henry (5-10, 255, Jr.) and Dakota Hess (6-1, 365, Sr.) at the tackles.
"They're good drive blockers and they get off the ball really well," Knipp said.
Alec Dement (5-10, 215, Soph.) returns after starting much of last season at center. R.J. Ward (5-9, 215, Soph.) and Nick Burns (6-foot, 270, Soph.) are the guards. Zack Stepp (5-11, 190, Soph.) also figures to see considerable playing time.
Chesapeake's 4-4 defense features many of the same players as the offense. Henry and Hunter Blackburn (6-2, 275, Jr.) are the tackles, with Burns and Hutchison to rotate in. Hess and Shields are the ends, with Bryce Mount (6-1, 260, Soph.) expect to be in the rotation.
Dement and Ward man the inside linebacker spots.
"They're young and learning the position," Knipp said of Dement and Ward. "They're physical and aggressive. Both are learning. they're run stoppers we want to force people to do something else."
Logan Walsh and Todd are outside linebackers Knipp said "have speed and are pretty aggressive and good tacklers who can get people on the ground."
Nida and Richendollare are the cornerbacks, with Hicks and Ferguson likely to see plenty of action, as well. Harless is at safety, backed by Levi Best (5-10, 130, Soph.).
Brady Wilson (5-8, 155, Sr.) takes over kicking and punting duties.
Chesapeake
Location: Chesapeake, Ohio
Nickname: Panthers
Classification: Div. V, Reg. 19
Stadium: Phil Davis Field
2018 record: 5-5
2019 Chesapeake football schedule
Aug. 30 Oak Hill
Sept. 6 Minford
Sept. 13 at Symmes Valley
Sept. 20 at Gallipolis
Sept. 27 at Coal Grove
Oct. 4 Ironton
Oct. 11 at Portsmouth
Oct. 18 South Point
Oct. 25 Rock Hill
Nov. 1 at Fairland