The Herald-Dispatch
CROSS LANES, W.Va. - Huntington St. Joe (7-2-1) took 22 shots and 11 went in in a shutout of Cross Lanes Christian.
Abi Hugh scored two goals, assisted on one and made a save in a versatile performance. Abby Lee scored once and assisted twice. Mina Smith scored two goals, as did Avery Smith Ramey George scored once and assisted once. Marin Mith and Lindsey Blatt each scored a goal. Samantha Richbart scored one goal, assisted on another and made three saves. Jenna Bates issued two assists. Chloe Lee, Anne Blatt and Emma Fleckenstein also had an assist apiece.
Claire Ronr made 23 saves for Cross Lanes Christian.
The Irish return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Robert C. Byrd.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 7 4 - 11
CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 0 0 - 0
HSJ - Hugh (Ab. Lee), 1:20
HSJ - Ab. Lee (Hugh), 2:59
HSJ - M. Smith unassisted, 3:39
HSJ - Hugh (C. Lee assist), 11:59
HSJ - M. Smith (Samantha Richbart), 22:41
HSJ - A. Smith (Ab. Lee), 32:51
HSJ - A. Smith (Bates), 36:00
HSJ - Richbart (George), 49:20
HSJ - Muth (Blatt assist), 61:11
HSJ - Blatt (Fleckenstein assist), 67:11
HSJ - George (Bates), 72:11
Shots: HSJ 22, CLC 2. Saves: HSJ 4 (Richbart 3, Hugh 1), CLC 23 (Claire Ronr). Corner kicks: HSJ 11, CLC 3.
ROCK HILL 4, MINFORD 1: Bri Reynolds scored three goals and Ellen Heaberlin one as the Redwomen (8-1-1) beat the Falcons (6-4).
Reynolds scored her first two goals off assists by Emmi Stevens and Lucy Simpson, respectively. Heaberlin added a goal off a pass from Reynolds to make it 3-0 at halftime. Reynolds scored again off an assist by Simpson in the 54th minute.
Sarah Lewis scored for Minford at the 65-minute mark.
Rock Hill returns to action at 6 p.m. Monday at home vs. Gallia Academy.
MINFORD 0 1 - 1
ROCK HILL 3 1 - 4
RH - Reynolds (E. Stevens assist), 21:00
RH - Reynolds (Simpson assists), 36:00
RH - Heaberlin (Reynolds assist), 38:00
RH - Reynolds (Simpson assist), 54:00
M - Lewis unassisted, 65:00
Shots: M 5, RH 22. Saves: M 7 (Shoemaker), RH 2 (Grace Stevens). Corner kicks: M 3, RH 7.
HURRICANE 2, GEORGE WASHINGTON 0: Olivia Bird made two saves in shutting out the visiting Patriots.
Bailey Fisher scored both goals, the first unassisted at 8:55, the second on a corner kick by Dani Ray at 39:26.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 0 0 - 0
HURRICANE 2 0 - 2
Shots: GW 3, H 29. Saves: GW 12 (Mary Lyle Smith), H 2 (Bird). Corner kicks: GW 1, H 5.
GALLIA ACADEMY 7, PIKETON 0: The Blue Angels (6-3) set program records for goals scored in a game and margin of victory with a triumph over the home-standing Red Streaks (1-9).
Kyrsten Sanders, Brooke Johnson, Preslee Reed, Zoie Clickenger and Koren Truance scored for Gallia Academy. Sanders and Johnson each scored twice.
Boys
GALLIA ACADEMY 13, PORTSMOUTH 1: The Blue Devils raced to a 10-0 lead in a rout of the Trojans in Centenary, Ohio.
Colton Roe scored one goal and assisted on two others. Keagen Daniels scored twice. Brody Wilt issued two assists.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 1, POINT PLEASANT 1: Stewart Perry scored in the 74th minute as the Irish salvaged a tie with the visiting Big Blacks. Adam Veroski scored for Point Pleasant.
BOYD COUNTY 2, ASHLAND 0: Rylan Keelin scored the only goal the Lions needed as Boyd County clinched the no; 1 seed in the 63rd District tournament.
Alec Stone scored in the 77th minute to set the score.
NEW BOSTON 4, CHESAPEAKE 1: Malachi Potts scored two early goals to lead the Tigers to a triumph over the Panthers (1-6-1).
Levi Bowman and Jerome McKinley scored in the second half for New Boston.