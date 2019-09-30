SOUTH POINT, Ohio — No hangovers for Ironton from the overtime loss at Ashland.
The Fighting Tigers scored on their first offensive play and rolled to a 38-2 Ohio Valley Conference win over South Point on Friday night at South Point Alumni Field.
Irtonton resorted to some trickeration on its opening score, running a flea flicker. Reid Carrico took the handoff from Gage Salyers, took two steps forward and then flipped the ball back to Salyers who found a wide open Trent Hackson for a 38-yard touchdown pass.
Carrico, a junior who has made a commitment to Ohio State, added a 5-yard TD run in the opening period.
Salyers then hit Cameron Deere for a 21-yard TD to start the second quarter burst. He then returned an interception 75 yards for a score to give Ironton a 28-0.
South Point got its points on a safety when the defense tackled Salyers in the end zone.
“That’s something we’ve had. Just been waiting to call it,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said of the opening TD.
The game was played with a running clock from midway through the third quarter on. The large margin of victory allowed the Fighting Tigers to go to their bench early.
“We’ve got a lot of athletes,” Pendleton said. “We’re coming together. We’re starting to find our identity, rhythm.”
Ironton improves to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the OVC. The Pointers fall to 1-4, 0-2. Next Friday, Ironton is home against Chesapeake and South Point goes to Rock Hill.
Defensively, Ironton held the home side once in the second half after a turnover gave it the ball inside the 10. The Pointers turned the ball over on downs after a first-and-goal at the 7. Lambert was under intense pressure all evening.
“We did some good things,” Pendleton said. “Pin our ears back.”
On the down side, Pendleton said his team can’t have all the penalties. The count Friday was 13-115.
“They’re some things we have to clean up,” Pendleton said. “Unforced errors. In big games that will hurt you.”
Ironton threw the ball 17 times.
“We want to throw, we’ve just got to be more selective,” Pendleton said.
IRONTON 14 14 7 3_38
SOUTH POINT 0 0 2 0 _ 2
First quarter
I--Hacker 38 pass from Salyers (Book kick), 9:48.
I--Carrirco 5 run (Book kick), 5:36.
Second quarter
I--Deere 21 pass from Salyers (Book kick), 9:46.
I--Salyers 75 interception return (Book kick) 8:33.
SP--Salyers tackled in end zone, 2:24.
Third quarter
I--Fosson 1 run (Book kick), 5:58.
Fourth quarter
I--Book 36 FG, 1:16.
Team Statistics
I SP
First downs 15 7
Rushes-yards 24-173 23-35
Passing yards 139 97
Total offense 312 132
Comp-att-int 8-17-7 7-22-2
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-2
Penalties 13-115 5-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Ironton, Howell 1-1, Crawford 1-9, Salyers 3-11,Carrico 6-82, Fosson 5-15, Carter 3-21, Deere 5-28. South Point, Lambert 10- -minus 50, McMillian 6-36, McCallister 2-30, Clay, 1-0 Pierson 2-9, Turner 1- minus 2, Fox 1-8.
Passing — Ironton, Salyers 8-16-1, Sloan 0-1-0. South Point, Lambert 7-22-2.
Receiving — Ironton, Deere 1-21, Hacker 2-52, Freeman 2-21, Wilson 2-9, Howell 1-6, Duncan 1-30. South Point, Fox 2-38, Gunther 3-46, McCallister 1-7, McMillian 1-6.