IRONTON — It had been eight years since Ironton enjoyed a win over Wheelersburg.
The Fighting Tigers made sure to enjoy every minute on Friday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Reid Carrico ran for 144 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns — the biggest being a 4-yard touchdown late in the third quarter — as Ironton topped the Pirates 30-6 to secure its first win over Wheelersburg since 2012.
Carrico's third-quarter score came despite Ironton fumbling twice on the drive. The Fighting Tigers recovered both before finding the end zone.
The Tigers fumbled and recovered again on their next drive, which ended with Carrico following a crushing block by fullback Seth Fosson in a 15-yard TD run. Book's extra point made it 23-6 with 5:01 to play.
Wheelersburg's fading hopes were extinguished when Colin Freeman returned an interception 43 yards to the Pirates' 10. On the next play, Tigers quarterback Gage Salyers raced around right end for a touchdown to set the final score.
Ironton took momentum prior to a lightning delay early in the second half.
The Fighting Tigers created favorable field position again to begin the third quarter when Carrico returned the opening kickoff 41 yards to the 43. Two plays later, Fosson broke three tackles during a 36-yard run to the Wheelersburg 20. Carrico capped the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run off left tackle. Book's conversion kick made it 10-0 with 9:49 left in the third quarter.
Following a lightning delay, Makya Matthews broke a 67-yard run that pulled Wheelersburg within 10-6 with 6:44 left in the third. Carrico blocked the extra point, however.
The third quarter scoring was a contrast to the defensive struggle that took place early on.
In a defensive first half, Ironton took a 3-0 lead into the locker room under ominous skies at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers took advantage of superior field position to score the only points of the first half. Avery Book's 29-yard field goal at 5:15 of the first quarter capped a 10-play, 31-yard drive to give Ironton the lead.
The Tigers faced first-and-goal at the Pirates' 6 with 7 minutes left in the first period, but Luke Miller and Evan Horsley combined to stop Carrico for a 1-yard loss. Gage Adkins then sacked Salyers for a 5-yard loss. Salyers completed a 2-yard pass to Kyle Howell, setting up Book's field goal.
Wheelersburg's best first-half scoring chance ended when Junior Jones intercepted a Matthews middle screen pass and returned it 13 yards to the Wheelersburg 42.
WHEELERSBURG 0 0 6 0 - 6
IRONTON 3 0 13 14 - 30
I - Book FG 29
I - Carrico 8 run (Book kick)
W - Matthews 72 run (kick blocked)
I - Carrico 4 run (bad snap)
I - Carrico 15 run (Book kick)
I - Salyers 10 run (Book kick)