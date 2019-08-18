IRONTON — Ironton High School senior quarterback Gage Salyers likes video games and would love nothing more than for his team to put up video-game numbers this football season.
"Definitely me," Salyers said, with a laugh after being asked who the best "Madden" player is on the Fighting Tigers. "Sometimes we play Xbox 360 and I play (teammate) Beau Brownstead a lot. He plays Ohio State and I play Clemson."
Salyers said he also enjoys playing "Call of Duty." The duty calling him currently, however, is to lead Ironton against a rugged schedule that he hopes ends with a state championship as well as an Ohio Valley Conference title.
"We're senior-heavy this year and have a lot of leaders in the senior class," said Salyers, who has committed to Youngstown State University. "We got a couple of transfers who came in and will be key players for us - Junior Jones (South Point), Noah Davidson (Raceland), Beau Brownstead (Raceland), Kyle Howell (Portsmouth West) - who will help us. They got into it quick. Kyle got into it really quick, then so did Noah and Beau. As soon as Junior came, I worked with him and he picked it up quickly too."
Salyers can relate to those four players. He transferred to Ironton from Wheelersburg, which the Tigers entertain at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at Tanks Memorial Stadium in a showdown of traditional Ohio powers.
Salyers (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) draws raves for his accurate throws and ability to avoid a pass rush. Because of his height, he might be better suited to safety in college, which he said is fine with him.
"Wherever they want me to play," Salyers said. "They said I could pretty much pick quarterback or safety."
Youngstown State offered a scholarship after assistant coach D.J. Gomes received a call from friend Don Brown, who is defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan. The Wolverines' coach was in Ironton to recruit Tigers linebacker Reid Carroll and saw Salyers run a 4.58 40-yard dash, down from 4.65 last season.
Salyers also said he bench presses 315 pounds, squats 475 and has a 36-inch vertical leap. His 3.6 grade point average also impressed college recruiters.
"It's been really busy," Salyers said of his offseason. "I worked my butt off in the weight room. My strength has gone up and my speed has gone up tremendously. Then going on visits, going 24/7.
"The Youngstown commitment was big. It was a great weight off my shoulders and is a good pick for me. They have big tradition."
Salyers said he counts eating, working out and hanging out with girlfiend Lexi Wise, who plays basketball at Glenville State University, among his other hobbies.
"And me and a bunch of players started playing paintball," Salyers said.
Last season, Salyers completed 61 of 123 passes for 917 yards and 12 touchdowns, with three interceptions. He also rushed for 531 yards and eight touchdowns on 101 attempts to earn All-OVC, all-Southeast District and special mention all-state honors.