HUNTINGTON — Ironton at Gallia Academy at 7 p.m. Friday could have a huge impact on the Ohio football playoffs.

The Fighting Tigers (7-1) are third in Division V, Region 19 with 14.5375 points, trailing No. 1 West Lafayette Ridgeway (8-0, 17.4125) and surging Wheelersburg (5-3, 16.025). Gallia Academy (8-0, 14.2126) is third in Division IV, Region 15, behind top-rated Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (19.875) and Newark Licking Valley (8-0, 18.7625).

The winner on Friday figures to garner enough points to potentially move up and secure a home game in the first round of the playoffs. The top eight teams in each region qualify for the postseason, with the top four earning home team designation.

Amanda-Clearcreek (7-1, 13.45) is fourth in Region 19, followed by Portsmouth (7-1, 12.0625). The Trojans entertain South Point (1-7) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Minford (6-2,11.375) is sixth, Wellston (6-2, 9.775) seventh and Oak Hill (4-4, 9.7375) eighth. Chesapeake (4-4, 7.5125) is 10th and Fairland (4-4, 6.3794) 12th.

In Division VII, Region 27, Symmes Valley (7-1, 7.6501) is seventh, behind Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-1, 14.95) Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-1, 11.0238), Shadyside (5-3, 10.346), Waterford (6-2, 9.9722), Newark Catholic (5-3, 9.425 and New Matamoras Frontier (7-1, 8.5521) 7. No. 8 is Lancaster Fisher Catholic (6-2, 7.0189) At No. 9 is Eastern-Meigs (6-2, 6.875) and 10th is Southern (5-3, 5.3548).

Symmes Valley plays host to Portsmouth Notre Dame (0-8) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.