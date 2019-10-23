HUNTINGTON — Ironton at Gallia Academy at 7 p.m. Friday could have a huge impact on the Ohio football playoffs.
The Fighting Tigers (7-1) are third in Division V, Region 19 with 14.5375 points, trailing No. 1 West Lafayette Ridgeway (8-0, 17.4125) and surging Wheelersburg (5-3, 16.025). Gallia Academy (8-0, 14.2126) is third in Division IV, Region 15, behind top-rated Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (19.875) and Newark Licking Valley (8-0, 18.7625).
The winner on Friday figures to garner enough points to potentially move up and secure a home game in the first round of the playoffs. The top eight teams in each region qualify for the postseason, with the top four earning home team designation.
Amanda-Clearcreek (7-1, 13.45) is fourth in Region 19, followed by Portsmouth (7-1, 12.0625). The Trojans entertain South Point (1-7) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Minford (6-2,11.375) is sixth, Wellston (6-2, 9.775) seventh and Oak Hill (4-4, 9.7375) eighth. Chesapeake (4-4, 7.5125) is 10th and Fairland (4-4, 6.3794) 12th.
In Division VII, Region 27, Symmes Valley (7-1, 7.6501) is seventh, behind Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-1, 14.95) Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-1, 11.0238), Shadyside (5-3, 10.346), Waterford (6-2, 9.9722), Newark Catholic (5-3, 9.425 and New Matamoras Frontier (7-1, 8.5521) 7. No. 8 is Lancaster Fisher Catholic (6-2, 7.0189) At No. 9 is Eastern-Meigs (6-2, 6.875) and 10th is Southern (5-3, 5.3548).
Symmes Valley plays host to Portsmouth Notre Dame (0-8) at 7 p.m. Friday.