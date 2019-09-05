Russell vs. Ironton in high school football usually is interesting enough, but this year's version of the cross-Ohio River rivalry became more so when the Red Devils routed Raceland 41-0 on Saturday.
The teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Russell (2-0) opened Aug. 23 with a 49-13 victory at Mason County, then rolled to a surprisingly easy triumph over the usually potent Rams last week.
Ironton (1-0) debuted Friday with an impressive 30-6 win over Wheelersburg.
The Fighting Tigers and Red Devils used powerful running attacks to win last week and likely will test one another's rush defense this week.
Russell backs carried 53 times for 263 yards against Raceland, with Nathan Conley gaining 139 yards and scoring two touchdowns, and Malakai Anderson 62 yards and three TDs.
Reid Carrico led Ironton with 144 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.
"All of our kids respond and feed off him," Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said of Carrico, a junior running back. "They step up and play really big. He does the little things right."
Carrico (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) teams with senior fullback Seth Fosson (6-1, 235) to form a load of speed and power in the Tigers' backfield. They pounded away at Wheelersburg and the Ironton offensive line blocked well as the game progressed.
"We were able to make a few adjustments, some tweaks here and there, to make us a lot better at the point of attack," Trevon Pendleton said of his team turning a 3-0 halftime lead into a lopsided victory. "That's what we want to do. We want to wear on you and make you tackle for four quarters."
On defense, Ironton senior cornerback Colin Freeman made a key interception late to help secure the victory. Freeman figures to be a key player in trying to slow down a Russell offense with plenty of weapons. Conley has 235 yards rushing in two games and Anderson 160. Quarterback Charlie Jachimczuk carried eight times for 16 yards against Raceland, but ran for 93 yards on 10 attempts vs. Mason County. The Red Devils also average 119 yards passing per game.
"He's maturing," Russell coach T.J. Maynard said of Jachimczuk, a junior. "He's filled out some and has some experience. I expect big things from him."