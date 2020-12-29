Essential reporting in volatile times.

Ironton's Reid Carrico (28) returns a kickoff as the Fighting Tigers take on Kirtland in the Ohio high school football Division V state championship Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON -- Dick Butkus was fast, hard-hitting, mean and relentless during a nine-year career with the Chicago Bears.

That sounds like Ironton's Reid Carrico, who was a finalist for the Butkus Award given to the nation's premier high school linebacker. Notre Dame signee Prince Kollie of David Crockett High School in Jonesboro, Tennessee, won the honor.

A two-time first-team all-Ohio selection, Division V defensive player of the year and All-American, Carrico signed with Ohio State, where he plans to enroll next week.

"It's an honor to be considered," said Carrico, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior.

Carrico helped the Fighting Tigers to two consecutive state championship games. He is ranked by several scouting services as the No. 1 inside linebacker in the nation, the No. 4 player in Ohio and the 84th-best player nationally in the signing class of 2020-2021.

The award has been given by the Downtown Athletic Club of Orlando since 2008. The selection is made by a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists who vote separately and confidentially using a 3-2-1 weighted process.

Carrico said the accolades are nice, but his view of himself as a college player is of someone who is starting from the bottom with one of the premier programs in the country.

"It's been a long time coming," Carrico said of going to Ohio State. "It's a breath of fresh air to go up there as a nobody."

