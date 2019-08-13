Dave Jenkins made official what had been rumored since late last season.
On Thursday, the Huntington St. Joe baseball coach turned in all his equipment and retired.
The loss to the Irish is a big one. Jenkins rebuilt the program from scratch and finished with a 113-111 record and an appearance in the Class A state championship game. His final team fielded 11 players.
Keeping the program running now is the job of new coach Shane Carter, a bright baseball mind in his own right. Baseball at St. Joe, though, was always an injury or two from not having enough players to play. Carter is taking on a challenge. Here's hoping he's successful and that Jenkins thoroughly enjoys his retirement and time spent with family.
FORE SCORES: Fairland's boys golf team opened the season with a 10-stroke victory in the Ironton Classic, shooting 335. Clayton Thomas took medalist honors, shooting 2-under par, 69. Thomas' teammates Mason Manns shot 84 and Landon Roberts 85 in joining him on the all-tournament team.
The Dragons also won the Portsmouth Invitational at the Elks Country Club, topping the 17-team field. Thomas led Fairland with a 76. Hanna Shrout shot 81, Roberts 83, Manns 84 and Cameron Mayo 100. Conner Hefner of Waverly shot 73 to earn the title of medalist.
Boyd County won the Ninth Annual Ashland Invitational girls golf team championship.
The Lions shot 374 and were led by medalist Olivia Hensley, who shot 71 to win the tournament for the fourth consecutive year. Maddi Hudson of Grant County finished second, with a 76. Kate Hanni of Ashland was third, followed in the top five by Isabella Christy of Paintsville and Shrout.
Bailey Meadows of Gallia Academy was the medalist at the Lady Chieftains Invitational at Logan, Ohio, shooting 87. She helped the Blue Angels to a third-place finish behind Warren and Logan.
Coal Grove's Jake Sites shot 79 to claim medalist honors at the Logan (Ohio) Invitational. Sites aided the Hornets to a fourth-place finish behind Marietta, New Albany and Athens.
Cabell Midland finished third and Huntington High tied for fifth in the West Virginia Golf Association High School Invitational at Oglebay on Thursday. George Washington won the team title after shooting 12-under. Wheeling Park was second at 31-under, followed by Cabell Midland at 38-under, Fairmont Senior at 42-under and Huntington High at 45-under.
Noah Seiverston of Wheeling Park and Joseph Kalaskey tied for medalist, shooting 1-under, 70. Connor Campbell of Huntington High and Cabell Midland's Cameron Jarvis shot 8-over, 79, to tie for eighth.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington St. Joe girls basketball star Bailee Adkins decommitted to DePaul to remain closer to home for personal reasons. ... Huntington High boys basketball player Torin Lochow received a scholarship offer from Tusculum University. ... Poca basketball standout Isaac McKneely picked up an offer from Xavier University. ... Ashland baseball player Cameron Marushi was offered by the University of Pikeville. ... Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball standout Madeline Huffman committed to Fairmont State University. ... Wheelersburg baseball players Trey Carter and Connor Mullins signed with the University of Rio Grande. ... Coal Grove kicker Evan Holmes signed with Walsh University. ... Lawrence County baseball player Tyler Maynard committed to the University of Pikeville.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Hurricane baseball star Alex Wilson signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs. ... Buffalo appeared to be stuck with a nine-game football schedule, but recently picked up a home game vs. Montcalm on Sept. 13. ... Fairview hired Bruce Gibson as softball coach. ... Former Tolsia and South Gallia football coach Mike Smith is the new head coach at Wellston. ... Former Huntington High boys and Lawrence County girls soccer coach Kyle Sniatecki was named the Kentucky Youth Soccer girls coach of the year.