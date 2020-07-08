CHARLESTON — The opening week of high school football in West Virginia could be in doubt.
Along with Gov. Jim Justice's Wednesday announcement setting Sept. 8 as the target date to resume in-person classes in all of the state's counties came speculation that he may also cancel the first week of high school football. The season is set to kick off for most teams the weekend of Aug. 27-29.
Justice seemed to indicate as much during his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, following his announcement on delaying the opening of schools.
“If we can move the start date," Justice said, “and push the start back of our high school football or our fall sports and everything to the Friday before, or maybe even the possibility of the Friday before … and that, we will let you know more about that Friday of this week. We will work with the (Secondary School Activities Commission) as far as fall sports."
The Friday prior to the Sept. 8 target date for school opening is the second weekend of high school football, Sept. 4-5. It was unclear if Justice meant the season might open as scheduled on Aug. 27, or that it couldn't start until Sept. 4.
The possible cancellation of all opening-week games would place some of the state's top rivalry matchups in doubt the weekend of Aug. 27-29 — games such as Bluefield at Graham, Virginia; Spring Valley at Cabell Midland; Man at Logan; Hurricane at Winfield; Nitro at Poca; Wyoming East at Westside; Mingo Central at Belfry, Kentucky; Oak Glen at Weir; Liberty Raleigh at Independence and Wayne at Tolsia.
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the SSAC, did not immediately return a call to the Gazette-Mail seeking clarification.
Currently, schools in most counties are taking part in Phase 3 of the SSAC's comeback plan for statewide athletics — the standard three-week summer practice period that started in 2003. Live contact between athletes is not permitted during Phase 3 and schools cannot have their athletes practice against athletes from other schools. High school and middle school sports were shut down across West Virginia on March 12 as a reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.
The start of preseason practice for most sports in the state, including football, is Aug. 3.