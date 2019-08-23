HUNTINGTON - Are you ready for some football?
If the answer is "yes" then the Bluegrass State has something to offer you.
Kentucky officially kicks off the Tri-State's prep football season with its first games Friday and Saturday including a rivalry game to boot.
Lawrence County and Paintsville will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Louisa where the Bulldogs host a Tigers team coached by former Marshall player Joe Chirico. The contest will be covered by Tim Stephens as The Herald-Dispatch's Game of the Week.
Paintsville is coming off a 10-3 season in which Chirico guided the Class A Tigers to the semifinals where they lost to Raceland 14-7. Paintsville won last season's contest with the Bulldogs 21-6 but likely will face a tougher game in Louisa.
Lawrence County features a senior-dominated offensive line on this year's squad trying to improve on last year's 6-4 regular season record in Class 3A, District 8.
Ashland will travel to Knox Central for a 7:30 Friday kickoff against a Class 4A, District 7 Panthers team that, like the Tomcats, had their season end in the playoffs at the hands of Johnson Central one week apart from each other.
This year, with realignment across the state, Ashland finds itself in a tough first-week matchup on the road.
Head coach Tony Love said he has 20 seniors that return this year making Ashland an experienced team, but underclassmen coming in have fought for positions and playing time that give the Tomcats a deep team.
Fairview has not won a football game since it defeated Lincoln County 30-14 Oct. 20, 2017 in Hamlin, West Virginia, and hopes to end that streak with first-year head coach Daniel Armstrong when the Eagles play at the East Carter Raiders at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Armstrong has Jack Roy returning at quarterback and Gracin Smith at running back while on defense leading tackler Brant McFann returns for the Eagles. The Raiders also have key returners from last season's 5-6 team.
Russell will travel to Mason County for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday against the Royals in a game between two Class 3A schools.
The Red Devils had to battle in quite a few games last year that head coach T.J. Maynard said he thinks will give his team an edge in the experience department this season. Depth, however, was a concern that Maynard said would have to be developed as the season progressed for Russell.
Saturday's contests include Boyd County being one of four teams competing in the Montgomery County Rec Bowl where it will face South Laurel in a 5 p.m. start. It will be the first game of the Evan Ferguson era at Boyd County after the former Coal Grove coach was given that job this past offseason.
At 8 p.m., Raceland and Greenup County renew that rivalry at Ram Stadium with Raceland playing its only home game until Sept. 27 when it hosts Portsmouth West. Greenup County is trying for its fourth consecutive winning season, a streak that began with head coach Scott Grizzle taking the helm there.
"We got a rival game on a Saturday night so it'll be the only game in town," Grizzle said. "We know the atmosphere. It'll be a packed stadium."