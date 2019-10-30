HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland closed within .11 points of top-rated Martinsburg Tuesday in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football ratings.
The second-rated Knights (9-0) have 14.89 points, but will only add secondary points this week as they have a bye. Cabell Midland plays again at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at No. 14 South Charleston (3-5, 5.5).
Martinsburg (9-0, 15.0) takes on No. 4 Musselman (8-1, 12.56) at 7 p.m. Friday. No. 3 Parkersburg South (8-0, 14.25) entertains No. 6 Wheeling Park (6-2, 10.13).
Spring Valley (7-1, 12.38) is fifth and has a chance to pick up a considerable number of points with a victory over Ashland (8-1) at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Huntington High (4-4, 7.5) is No. 10 heading into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game at No. 8 Parkersburg (5-3, 8.63). A victory could boost the Highlanders into the top eight, which are designated home teams in the first round of the playoffs. The top 16 teams in each class qualify for the postseason.
George Washington (5-3, 9.25) is No. 7, Greenbrier East (5-3, 7.88) No. 9, Capital (4-4, 7.25) No. 11 and Riverside (4-4, 6.88) No. 12. Spring Mills (4-4, 6.75) is 13th, followed by South Charleston, and in a tie for 15th Preston (3-5, 5.13) and John Marshall (3-5, 5.13).
Hurricane (3-6, 4.89) is 17th. The Redskins are idle this week and end the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at home vs. No. 25 St. Albans (1-7, 1.13).
In Class AA, Fairmont Senior (8-0, 14.0) continues its season-long reign at the top of the ratings. Bridgeport (8-1, 12.56) is second and Poca (8-0, 12.5) third. The Dots play at No. 29 Herbert Hoover (3-5, 3.88) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Keyser (7-1, 10.75), Bluefield (7-1, 10.63), Oak Glen (9-0, 10.33) and Shady Spring (8-1, 9.67) round out the top eight.
Man (7-1, 9.63) is No. 9 going to Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Class A No 18 Tug Valley (5-3, 5.0). Liberty-Harrison (7-1, 9.5) is 10th, North Marion (6-2, 9.38) 11th, Nicholas County (6-2, 9.25) 12th and Winfield (6-2, 8.88) 13th. The Generals visit No. 37 Scott (1-7, 1.13) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Wyoming East (6-2, 8.5) is 14th, followed by Mingo Central (6-2, 8.38), and James Monroe (6-2, 8.38).
In Class A, Tolsia (5-3, 6.5) in ninth. The Rebels venture into Kentucky to play Phelps (4-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pendleton County (8-0, 9.88) is No. 1, followed in the top eight by Doddridge County (8-0, 9.63), Williamstown (8-1, 9.0), Ritchie County (7-1, 8.88), Midland Trail (6-2, 7.75), Greenbrier West (7-1, 7.75), Wheeling Central (5-3, 7.19) and St. Marys (6-2, 6.75).
Tygarts Valley (6-2, 6.13) is No. 10, followed by Cameron (6-3, 5.89), Weirton Madonna (6-3, 5.86), East Hardy (5-3, 5.38), Moorefield (5-4, 5.33), South Harrison (4-4, 5.25) and Tyler Consolidated (5-3, 5.25).