ONA - Cabell Midland defeated Spring Valley 28-21, and Spring Valley beat Hurricane 28-7.
A comparison of scores suggests Cabell Midland (3-0 and No. 1 in Class AAA) should easily handle No. 22 Hurricane (1-2) when the teams meet at 7 pm Friday for a high school football game at the Castle.
Knights coach Luke Salmons, though, is well aware that determining an outcome by comparing scores is folly. Each week is different and Salmons said his team will need to be at its best to remain undefeated.
"Hurricane is a good team, really athletic," Salmons said. "They throw the ball well. Their running back is good. They're hungry and they return a lot of kids from last year. They lost to two good teams in Spring Valley and Capital."
Cabell Midland pounded St. Albans 56-13 and Parkersburg 55-13 before winning last week at Spring Valley. The Knights, though, remember another score: 40-10. That was the result of last year's game at Hurricane. That, combined with Hurricane's explosive offense, has the Knights focused.
"You can be 0-3 and still be a good team," Salmons said. "There's a lot of football left, but at the same time, we're in week four, almost at the halfway point."
Cabell Midland enters the game with a shorter roster than last week.
Running back Jaydon Johnson and quarterback Chandler Schmidt are out for the season with ankle injuries.
The Knights, though, still possess plenty of firepower. Senior quarterback JJ Roberts, committed to Wake Forest, and fullback Jakob Caudill drew praise from Salmons, as did the team's offensive and defensive lines and linebackers.
"Everybody's doing a good job," Salmons said. "They're playing tough and they're playing hard. Everyone is playing for the team and not just self. Our kids are excited and they're hungry. It's a tough group of kids and they like football."
The Knights have demonstrated big-play ability all season. Little nuances, however, lead to big plays and Salmons said those are important.
"We have to limit our mistakes," Salmons said. "We have to execute on both sides of the ball. It's a simple game, yet it's hard."
Cabell Midland is honoring Roane County football player Alex Miller, who died last week during a game with Clay County, by wearing silver and asking fans to wear silver or maroon, Roane County's colors.
"It's sad," Salmons said of Miller's death. "It's the last thing you ever expect to happen in high school sports. You feel bad for his family and friends and their team and community and we want to do what we can to support them."