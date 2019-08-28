ONA - Luke Salmons is as sentimental as the next guy.
The Cabell Midland High School football coach enjoys reminiscing about his days as a player at Ravenwood High School and Marshall University. He lights up when he discusses former players. Salmons with great affection talks about those under whom he has coached and those who have coached under him. Those warm, fuzzy feel goods persist right up until the first whistle of the initial football game of the season, when the former standout offensive lineman turns all business.
Salmons will square off against former assistant Nick Watts at 7:30 p.m. Friday when the Knights play at St. Albans in the season-opening contest for both teams. Salmons likes Watts, who was a Knights' assistant from 2012 through 2014, but on the field a job must be done, as indicated by last year's game, a 62-0 Cabell Midland victory.
Salmons said such an easy victory guarantees nothing this season. The Knights went 6-5 last year and made the playoffs, while the Red Dragons struggled to a 1-9 mark in Watts' first season. Cabell Midland features several new starters, although most have considerable experience, and St. Albans returns most of its starting lineup and expects to be improved.
"We're young, but we're not," Salmons said. "It's going well. We've made great strides. we're always learning, always trying to get better."
The Knights debut a new quarterback in senior J.J. Roberts, who is spelled by sophomore Chandler Schmidt. Both figure to see action in a power running game that lost to graduation Ivan Vaughn, a first-team all-stater who ran for 1,740 yards last season. His brother Isaiah, a junior who rushed for 312 yards in 2018 joins bullish fullback and leading returning rusher Jakob Caudill, a junior who ran for 472 yards last year.
The offensive line is typical Cabell Midland.
"They're big and strong," Salmons said. "I never worry about up front. They'll get after it."
St. Albans counters with a big defensive line. Dakota Snyder (6-foot-2, 300 pounds) is the nose tackle. Andrew Vickers (6-4, 275) is at defensive tackle. Jaxon Holbert, a strong tackler, is the top returning linebacker in front of a quick secondary.
On offense, senior quarterback Caden McCoy is a second-year starter operating St. Albans' run-pass option.
Salmons and Watts both are former West Virginia North-South game participants as players. Watts played at the University of Charleston. Each, though, realizes that to be successful, his team must rely on more than just its stars.
"We have to take care of the ball and execute," Salmons said. "It's a simple game, but sometimes we make it hard. We can't lose focus on what's important."
Salmons said his players are ready to hit somebody other than their own teammates.
"Their moral is high," Salmons said. "They're excited."