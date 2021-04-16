HURRICANE, W.Va. — Rielly Lucas went 4 for 4 with two home runs, four runs batted in and three runs scored Thursday to lead Cabell Midland (3-0) to a 13-4 victory over Hurricane in high school softball.
The Marshall University signee helped the Knights rally from a 4-1 deficit. Cabell Midland scored three runs in the third inning, six in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Jenna Dorsey went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI for the Knights. Sydni Burko drive in two runs. Hailey Roe homered. Quinn Ballengee and winning pitcher Jess Terry each went 2 for 3.
Elise Pye drove in two runs for the Redskins (0-2).