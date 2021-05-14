ONA — Quinn Ballengee and Jess Terry each collected three hits and Terry had a solid pitching performance as Cabell Midland defeated rival Huntington High, 9-5, Thursday in Mountain State Athletic Conference softball at Paul Adams Field.
The outcome completed a successful Senior Night for five Lady Knights who came out of the game in the top of the sixth inning. The seniors are Rielly Lucas, Olivia Pelfrey, Simone Blanks, Shaylee Lunsford and Mia Billups.
“We hit the ball decent but not like we can,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “We can hit with anybody.”
The Lady Knights (19-3) are back in action Friday in the two-day MSAC Tournament at South Charleston, Huntington High is also there Friday,
The Lady Highlanders did make the game interesting late with three runs in the sixth and coming up a bit short in the seventh when they grounded into two forceouts at third base. Jayla Bias-Smith, who went 3-for-4, blasted a two-run triple to right in the sixth. She added a double earlier.
Blanks went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs to add to the Cabell Midland attack.
Terry said she had the eyes and arm working.
“Seeing the ball well and we made plays,” Terry said. “Had movement on the ball.”
Beckett agreed.
“She’s that good a hitter,” he said of Terry, who bats No. 1 in the lineup. “You want her up. She doesn’t burn the ball by anybody. She’s good with control and moves the ball around.”
Beckett said the Lady Knights don’t usually pile up a lot of runs in one inning.
“We just put runs on the board,” he said. “Next thing we’ve got eight or nine runs.”
This game was a sharp contrast to the first meeting when the Lady Knights, once down 11-5 after three innings, prevailed, 19-13.
“They made it interesting,” Beckett said of the Lady Highlanders and coach Shawna Francis. “That team’s come 200 percent since the season started.”
HUNTINGTON 020 003 0 — 5 10 3
CABELL MIDLAND 220 230 x—9 10 3
WP: Terry. Hitting: (H) Bias Smith 3-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Kent 2B, Earwood2B, RBI. (CM) Terry 3-4, 2 2B, RBI; Meadows RBI, Lucas RBI, Blanks 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Ballangee, 3-3, 2B, 3B; Lunsford RBI.