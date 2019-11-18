HUNTINGTON — No. 2 Cabell Midland (11-0) and No. 3 Spring Valley (10-1) will play home playoff football games on Friday.
The Knights will entertain seventh-seeded George Washington (8-3) at 7:30 p.m. at the same time the Timberwolves play host to No. 6 Capital (6-5) in the quarterfinals of the West Virginia Class AAA playoffs.
Cabell Midland reached the second round by beating Riverside 42-6 on Saturday. George Washington earned the right to play in Ona by edging Huntington High 17-10 Friday. Spring Valley advanced by defeating Hurricane 34-6. Capital upset Wheeling Park 45-21 in the first round to earn another shot at the Timberwolves, who blew out the Cougars 41-0 on Oct. 4.
The rest of the Class AAA field — No. 9 Spring Mills (7-4) at top-seeded Martinsburg (11-0) and No. 5 Musselman (9-2) at No. 4 Parkersburg South (10-1) — will play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The winners of Friday’s games will meet in the semifinals, as will the victors from Saturday’s contests.
In Class AA, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, No. 8 Frankfort (9-2) visits No. 1 Fairmont Senior (11-0), and No. 5 Keyser (10-1) goes to No. 4 Bluefield (10-1). At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, No. 10 Mingo Central (9-2) is at No. 2 Bridgeport (10-1), and No. 6 Oak Glen (11-0) plays at No. 3 Poca (11-0).
In Class A, No. 5 Williamstown (9-2) plays at No. 4 Greenbrier West (10-1) at 7:30 p.m. in the division’s only Friday game. At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, No. 8 East Hardy (8-3) goes to No. 1 Doddridge County (11-0), No. 10 Wheeling Central Catholic (7-4) visits No. 2 Ritchie County (10-1), and No. 6 St. Marys (9-2) visits No. 3 Pendleton County (10-1).
In the Ohio Division V, Region 19 championship game — the state quarterfinals — No. 1 Ironton (11-1) takes on No. 2 West Lafayette Ridgewood (12-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Nelsonville-York High School.
The Fighting Tigers defeated Amanda-Clearcreek 31-7 on Saturday. The Generals beat Wheelersburg 42-17.
In Kentucky Class AAA, Ashland (10-2) plays at Belfry (8-3) in a quarterfinal matchup. Other games in the division on Friday feature Taylor County (10-2) at Paducah Tilghman (9-3), Bardstown (10-2) at DeSales (9-3), and Fleming County (10-2) at Bell County (12-0).