PEDRO, Ohio - Ironton St. Joe's Emma Whaley scored two goals and the Lady Flyers drew to a tie with Rock Hill 2-2 in high school girls soccer action at the Redwomen's home pitch Wednesday.
Rock Hill had goals by Makayla Scott and Bri Reynolds but one day after defeating Fairland to eclipse its 2018 win total the Redwomen's tie gave it its first non-victory of the season. Rock Hill is now 4-0-1 on the year.
Tuesday
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 4, SISSONVILLE 2: Abi Hugh recorded a hat trick to lead the Fighting Irish to road win over Sissonville and improved Huntington St. Joe's record to 3-0-1 on the year.
Hugh had two unassisted goals and assisted Abby Lee on another to rally the Fighting Irish from a 2-1 halftime deficit. Hugh's three goals followed Laney Whitmore's hat trick on Saturday in a 3-2 St. Joe win over Grafton.
The Fighting Irish will next play in the Bishop's Cup that begins Friday at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 1 3 -- 4
SISSONVILLE 1 1 -- 2
H -- Hugh, 7:50.
S -- Gregor, 25:00.
S -- Compston, 31:00.
H -- Lee (Hugh), 50:25.
H -- Hugh (Muth), 60:21.
H -- Hugh, 66:12.
Shots: H 16, S 10. Saves: H Richbart 8, S Farmer 12. Corner kicks: H 4, S 0.