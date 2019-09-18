The Herald-Dispatch
Students, teachers and workers at businesses throughout West Virginia and beyond wore a high school's colors to honor a football player who died after collapsing on the field.
Roane County senior Alex Miller died Friday night during a game at Clay County High School.
In photos posted on Facebook, students at Lincoln County High School and in Kentucky at Belfry High School and in Ohio at Ironton High School wore maroon shirts Tuesday in Miller's honor. A school in New York reportedly also participated in the remembrance. Mingo Central students wore maroon. North Marion students gathered on the school's football field to form a No. 80, Miller's jersey number. Westside students made a similar formation in their gym.
Parents and businesses also posted photos of people wearing the school's colors.
Rhonda Adams, mother of late Wayne High School football player Colt Adams, conveyed a message to the family of Miller, expressing her heartbreak, sympathy and love.
Marshall University football coach Doc Holliday opened his Tuesday press conference with a comment expressing his condolences for Miller's family and friends.
"I'd like to start out with how much our thoughts and prayers go out ot Alex Miller at Roane County, the football player up there," Holliday said. "What a tragedy that was. Our thoughts and prayers, mine as well as our entire family. Keep them in your prayers."
Principals from Cabell Midland and Hurricane agreed to have a "maroon out" for their football game at 7 p.m. Friday in Ona. Students and fans from both schools are asked to wear maroon in remembrance of Miller.
West Virginia University coach Neal Brown wore a maroon shirt and started his weekly news conference in Morgantown on Tuesday honoring Miller, saying "our thoughts and prayers" are with his family and the community.
Charleston City Council members wore maroon-and-silver pins at a meeting Monday night. Ripley police officers wore maroon shirts with "80" on the back.
Roane County head coach Paul Burdette told WCHS-TV that he wants his players "to work hard to honor him as we move forward, not only in this football season, but in their lives."
