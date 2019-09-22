The Herald-Dispatch
WESTWOOD, Ky. - Luke Leith ran for 79 yars and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 51 yards and a pair of TDs as Symmes Valley (3-1) walloped Fairview (1-3) 50-6.
Leith's brother, Jack, carried 13 times for 100 yards and passed for 75 yards and a touchdown. Josh Ferguson added 106 yards on 13 carries, returned a kickoff for a score and threw a TD pass.
The Eagles were within 14-6 after the first quarter, but Jack Leith threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Luke Leith for a 20-6 lead. Luke Leith scored on runs of 29 and 50 yards to boost Symmes Valley's lead to 34-6. Gavin Yates's 27-yard field goal made it 37-6 at halftime.
Josh Ferguson began the second half by returning the kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown. Jack Leith added a 7-yard scoring jaunt to set the score.
SYMMES VALLEY 14 23 13 0 - 50
FAIRVIEW 6 0 0 0 - 6
SV - J. Leith 1 run (Yates kick)
SV - L. Leith 32 pass from Ferguson (Yates kick)
F - Ferguson 45 pass from Roy (pass failed)
SV - L. Leith 19 pass from J. Leith (kick blocked)
SV - L. Leith 29 run (Yates kick)
SV - L. Leith 50 run (Yates kick)
SV - Yates FG 27
SV - Ferguson 76 kickoff return (Yates kick)
SV - J. Leith 7 run (kick failed)
WHEELERSBURG 38, GREENUP COUNTY 7: Aaron Masters completed 7 of 13 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns to help the Pirates (2-2) defeat the Musketeers (2-3) in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Greenup County quarterback Eli Sammons, who has committed to play at Marshall University, completed 23 of 41 passes for and one touchdown, with two interceptions.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 51, RIVER VALLEY 18: The Raiders (0-4 overall, 0-1 Tri-Valley Conference) scored 14 seconds into the game, but the home-standing Buckeyes (2-2, 1-0) dominated from there.
Jared Reese returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, but Nelsonville-York scored the next 28 points.
Mikey Seel completed 13 of 15 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns for the Buckeyes. Cole Young led River Valley with 150 yards rushing on 23 carries.
TRIMBLE 45, SOUTH GALLIA 0: The Tomcats (3-0 overall, 2-0 TVC) won their fourth consecutive game by shutout, trouncing the visiting Rebels (1-3, 1-2).
Todd Fouts scored on a 23-yard run 54 seconds into the game for the only points needed by Trimble, which has outscored opponents 174-0. Conner Wright rushed eight times for 140 yards and one touchdown.
RUSSELL 49, MONTGOMERY COUNTY 8: The Red Devils (4-1) converted four turnovers to points in a rout of the Indians (1-4) at Henry R. Evans Stadium in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Charlie Jachimczuk passed for 215 yards and ran for 89 and three touchdowns.
Montgomery County rushed for 334 yards.
WEST CARTER 29, BOYD COUNTY 0: Orry Perry passed for 204 yards and three touchdowns as the Comets (2-2) defeated the Lions (1-4) in Cannonsburg, Kentu
VINTON COUNTY 20, MEIGS 0: Logan Baker and Jacob Wells scored touchdowns in the second quarter to pace the Vikings (3-1 overall, 1-0 TVC) to a triumph over the marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Coulter Cleland completed 8 of 16 passes for 153 yards for Meigs (1-3, 0-1). Noah Metzger ran for 88 yards on 17 attempts.
POCA 68, LOGAN 8: Ethan Payne carried 16 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Dots (4-0) to a thrashing of the visiting Wildcats (0-4).
Poca led 27-8 at halftime and cemented the victory with 41 third-quarter points. In the third quarter, Payne scored on three consecutive touches with touchdowns of 43, 56 and 35 yards.