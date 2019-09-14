NEW BOSTON, Ohio — Tyler Lilly scored three goals Thursday as South Point defeated new Boston 4-0 in boys high school soccer.
Lilly scored the game-winning goal eight minutes in on a penalty kick.
He scored again in the 37th minute off an assist from Tanner Runyon, who assisted Lilly again seconds before halftime for a 3-0 lead. Ryan Goodson added a goal in the second half.
Brody Blackwell made six saves for the Pointers.
SOUTH POINT 3 1 — 4
NEW BOSTON 0 0 — 0
SP - Lilly penalty kick, 8:00
SP - Lilly (Runyon assist), 37:00
SP - Lilly (Runyon assist), 39:00
SP - Goodson unassisted
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 6, POINT PLEASANT 0: Will Swan and Zion Suddeth each scored twice to lift the Irish (6-0) over the Big Blacks (3-2-3) at Schoenbaum Field. David Kershner and Liam McKinley also scored.
Girls
HURRICANE 4, CABELL MIDLAND 0: Bailey Fisher scored twice and Elli Kroeger once as the Redskins (8-0) defetead the visiting Knights.
Hurricane's winning goal came when a Redskins' pass bounced off a Cabell Midland defender and into the goal 3:43 into the game. Fisher scored off an assist from Dani Ray at 10:25, then again at 51:46 on a direct kick.
Kroeger set the score at 63:59.
Olivia Bird recorded the shutout.
CABELL MIDLAND 0 0 — 0
HURRICANE 2 2 — 4
H - own goal, 3:43
H - Fisher (Ray assist), 10:25
H - Fisher direct kick, 51:46
H - Kroeger unassisted, 63:59
Shots: CM 15, H 28. Saves: CM 7 (Ellaina Hess); H 8 (Olivia Bird)