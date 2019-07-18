HUNTINGTON - Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, and the University of Pikeville (Kentucky) have recruited the Tri-State more frequently in recent years.
Here is a look at six athletes, three from each school, who participated in athletics last season:
n Robert Andre, Russell H.S., University of Pikeville archery. team with Ethan Francis and Cody Ratliff to win a bronze medal in bowhunting at the Mid-South Conference Tournament.
n Lucas Cooper, Hurricane H.S., Ohio Wesleyan University. The sophomore linebacker appeared in 10 games and started two. He made 17 tackles and assisted on 20 others. Cooper made two sacks and recovered one fumble. He had a career-high 10 tackles and one sack against Wooster.
n Phoenix Huron, Huntington St. Joe H.S., Ohio Wesleyan men's soccer. Huron played for the Battling Bishops junior varsity team last season as a sophomore goalkeeper.
n Cecil Fletcher, Chesapeake H.S., Ohio Wesleyan track. Fletcher performed well in his first season with the Battling Bishops, placing third in the long jump and seventh in the 200-meter dash in the Dr. Taraschke Team Challenge at Baldwin Wallace University. He finished sixth in the long jump and eighth in the 200-meter dash at the Case Western Reserve Spartan Holiday Classic. Fletcher helped the 1,600-meter team to a victory at the Ron Althoff Relays at Ohio Wesleyan.
n Brooke Layne, Boyd County H.S., University of Pikeville softball. A true freshman, Layne went 3-4 with a 5.95 earned run average. She struck out six, walked seven and allowed 27 hits in 19.2 innings. As a hitter, she went 3 for 11 with one run batted in.
n Chase Parsley, Sheldon Clark H.S., University of Pikeville men's basketball. The 5-foot-10 junior guard averaged 8.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He made 79 of 208 shots, 45 of 125 from 3-point range, and hit 52 of 73 free throws.