CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Bob McCollister spent many years trying to lead Rock Hill High School football to a 10-0 record.
"Now, I hope they go 9-1," he said.
McCollister, longtime head coach at Rock Hill, now is as assistant to Todd Knipp at the Redmen's Ohio Valley Conference rival Chesapeake. Knipp played for McCollister at Rock Hill and succeeded McCollister as head coach there before becoming a Panthers assistant last year and head coach this season.
"I have no hard feelings toward Rock Hill," said McCollister, who went 72-60 in 13 seasons there. "I coached a lot of their kids who are seniors now. I hope they go 9-1 and have a great season."
McCollister, 64, coached the Redmen to back-to-back OVC titles for the only time in school history. He led Rock Hill to a deep playoff run in 1995.
Knipp said he is thrilled to have McCollister on staff.
"I can't say enough good things about him," Knipp said. "He was my head coach for four years when I played and gave me the opportunity to get into coaching. I have the good fortune for him to work with me. He's a valuable resource."
Adjusting to wearing purple and white rather than red and white might take a day or two for McCollister, but coaching young football players is no different in Chesapeake, Ohio, than it is in Pedro, Ohio.
McCollister coaches running backs and safeties, where he has one of the Tri-State's more talented players in Kamren Harless, a Blue-Grey All-Star Game invitee.
"Football doesn't change," McCollister said. "It evolves, but kids are kids. We run a similar system to what we did at Rock Hill, so the transition has been easy. It all comes down to basic fundamentals."
McCollister spent three years away from football. He has taught classes at Ohio State University, Shawnee State University and Morehead State University. He said teaching and coaching are quite similar and that he loves doing both.
"It's teaching," McCollister said of football. "It's a people business, a classroom on the field. It's fun to be back after three years. I'm doing something I love."
The veteran coach said he likes what he sees from the Panthers.
"They've worked hard all summer and dedicated themselves," McCollister said.