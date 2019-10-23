HUNTINGTON — Martinsburg again. Four-time defending state champion Martinsburg (8-0, 14.75) supplanted Cabell Midland (8-0, 14.38) atop the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission High School football ratings Tuesday. The Knights owned the top spot since the initial ratings came out four weeks ago.
Cabell Midland plays a key game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at arch rival and No. 8 Huntington High (4-3, 8.29). The Highlanders are trying to remain in the top eight and secure a home first-round playoff game. The top 16 teams in each class qualify for the postseason.
Parkersburg South (7-0, 13.86) is third and Musselman (7-1, 11.13) fourth.
Spring Valley (7-1, 12.0) is fifth. The Timberwolves are off this week and play again at 7:30 pm Nov 1 when they entertain Ashland.
Wheeling Park (5-2, 9.71) is sixth, followed by Greenbrier East (5-2, 8.86).
George Washington (4-3, 8.14) is ninth, followed by Spring Mills and Riverside, both at 4-3, 7.71, Parkersburg (4-3, 7.43), Capital (3-4, 6.14), John Marshall (3-4, 5.57), Hurricane (3-5, 5.38) and Ripley (3-4, 5.29).
Hurricane visits No. 18 South Charleston (2-5, 4.14) at 7:30 pm Friday.
Defending state champion Fairmont Senior (7-0, 12.43) is No. 1 in Class AA, just ahead of Poca (7-0, 12.29), which is at home vs. Scott (1-6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Keyser (7-0, 11.86), Bridgeport (7-1, 11.5), Man (7-0, 10.71), Frankfort (7-1, 10.5), Oak Glen (8-0, 10.13) and Bluefield (6-1, 10.0) round out the top eight.
Shady Spring (7-1, 9.38) is ninth. North Marion (5-2, 9.14) is 10th, followed by Liberty-Harrison (6-1, 8.86); Nicholas County and Lewis County both at 5-2, 8.43; Winfield (5-2, 8.14), Wyoming East (5-2, 7.86) and Mingo Central (5-2, 7.71).
Winfield is at home vs. No. 26 Nitro (3-4, 4.33) at 7 pm Friday.
In Class A, Tolsia (4-3, 5.86) is tied with Tygarts Valley (5-2) for 10th. Buffalo (4-3, 4.71) is tied with Clay-Battelle (4-3) for 17th.
Doddridge County (7-0, 9.43) is No. 1. Pendleton County (7-0, 9.29) is second. Ritchie County (6-1, 8.67) is third, followed by Williamstown (7-1, 8.5), Greenbrier West (7-1, 7.57), Midland Trail (5-2, 7.29), Wheeling Central (4-3, 6.43)and St. Marys (5-2, 6.29) in the top eight.
Weirton Madonna (6-2, 6.13) is ninth. East Hardy (5-2, 5.71) and South Harrison (4-3, 5.71) are tied for 12th. Parkersburg Catholic (5-3, 5.63) is 14th, ahead of Cameron (5-3, 5.38) and Tyler Consolidated (4–3, 5.14).