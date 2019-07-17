HUNTINGTON - Lenny Washington's play this past season both pitching and hitting is still earning honors for the Huntington St. Joe junior.
The website Maxpreps.com on Monday named Washington to its 2019 small schools all-American baseball team. Washington was named to the second team for schools that have "fewer than 1,000 students."
This past season, Washington had a .552 batting average, scored 45 runs, batted in 45 runners, smacked nine doubles, three triples and four home runs for a St. Joe squad that made the state tournament for the first time since 1987.
Playing third base and pitching most of the season, Washington was named captain of the state's Class A first team.
"He's one of the most talented kids I've ever been around," said Dave Jenkins, Washington's head coach at St. Joe.
Jenkins experimented this season with platooning Washington at first base the day after he pitched to rest his arm from even the long throws across the diamond he would have to make at his normal third base position.
"I sit and marvel at times at the things he does."
Maxpreps.com also listed Washington's pitching numbers on the season. In 48 1/3 innings pitched, he posted a 7-3 record with 80 strikeouts and a 2.32 earned run average. His fastball has been clocked in the low 90 mph range.
Aside from catcher, pitcher and first base, Maxpreps.com only broadly lists infielders, outfielders and athletes - the category where Washington made the team.
"It really means a lot. It's pretty cool and it definitely looks good on a resume," said Washington, who saw the list on the social media platform Twitter and reposted the list. "It was kind of surprising. I didn't even know there was such a thing."
Washington has stayed busy during the offseason playing travel ball and attending workouts at college campuses such as Wake Forest University where he will be for two days this week.
The 6-foot-3 203-pound senior-to-be has several college offers but has also drawn interest from major league scouts.