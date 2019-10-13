WAYNE — Carol Jarrell has stepped foot on the grass at Pioneer Field more times than she can count, but never had she flipped the coin before a Wayne Pioneer football game.
That changed on Friday night before the Pioneers faced off against Herbert Hoover High School in Wayne Friday night.
“I had to toss it, though,” Jarrell said. “I practiced but found out I’m not a very good flipper.”
Jarrell, the wife of late Wayne football coach Scott Jarrell, was chosen to perform a ceremonial coin toss before the game after a memorial near the front gates of Pioneer Field was dedicated in honor of her husband.
“It means a lot. We have lots of wonderful memories on this field and he loved being a coach here,” Carol said.
“It’s a very special moment.”
For 18 years, Coach Jess “Scott” Jarrell led the Pioneers, where he finished with a career record of 102-73-5, and along with the wins helped reshape the culture of the football program at Wayne High School.
Jarrell’s life was cut short on the night of Dec. 31, 2010 but his legacy has continued to reach far beyond his lifetime in the Wayne community. The Pioneers football continues to play on the very same field he built, fans pile in the stands he once sat after his time as a coach, and his surviving family still reflect on the love and support shown to them in the midst of tragedy.
“This is a great town and they have really been supportive of my family since his (Scott) passing,” Jarrell’s grandson Nick Dolance said. “It doesn’t bring him back. It’s still very painful in a lot of ways but this is a happy moment to be able to look back at all he’s done and meant to this town.”
He and his brother Jack were the two who unveiled the memorial stone during a pregame ceremony near the front gates of Pioneer Field. A place where Pioneer fans can easily stop and see it on their way to the stands.
Etched into a plaque that sits atop the stone memorial is the image of Scott Jarrell, along with the description “Teacher. Coach. Mentor.” The plaque also includes a quote that reads “A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they shall never sit in.”
“A lot of people loved Scott and this community has been wonderful to me and my family. My husband was fortunate in the fact that he got to do what he loved every single day,” Jarrell said. “He loved coming to work. Loved being a teacher and most of all loved being a football coach.”
The memorial was approved by both the Wayne High administration and the Wayne County Board of Education during a regular meeting in July. After lengthy discussions and multiple options were presented to the school and the family, they landed on the concept of a memorial stone.
“There have been several things in the works over the years to find a way to memorialize him and I feel like this was good way to do that,” said Dolance. “It means a lot to me to be able to be a part of it and for my family to be able to come together and celebrate his life and what he meant to Wayne.”