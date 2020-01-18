BELLE, W.Va. — C.J. Meredith scored 27 points and sagged 12 rebounds to help the Spring Valley (3-5) defeat Riverside 75-56 in boys high school basketball Friday night in Belle, West Virginia.
Corbin Page, a transfer from Huntington High, scored 14 points and Brock Booth 13 for the Timberwolves. Javonte Elzy led the Warriors with 18 points. Josh Arthur and Isaiah Ford each scored 10.
SPRING VALLEY 26 15 17 17 — 75: C. Maynard 6, Turner 5, Booth 13, Caldwell 4, Meredith 27, Page 14, Stevenson 6.
RIVERSIDE 15 15 9 17 — 56: Mason 4, Arthur 10, Elzy 18, Ford 10, Hess 4, Harvey 2, Osborne 2, DeMello 5.
FAIRLAND 58, COAL GROVE 49: Jacob Polcyn scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Dragons (14-1 overall, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference) defeated the upset-minded Hornets (2-9, 2-6) at the Carl York Center.
Aiden Porter scored 14 points and Jordan Williams grabbed nine rebounds.
LOGAN 91, WAYNE 53: David Early scored 40 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as the Wildcats (9-3) walloped the Pioneers (2-9) at the Logan Fieldhouse.
Jacob Merrit led Wayne with 19 points. Nick Bryant scored 12.
WAYNE 20 9 12 12 --53: Sansom 8, Sanchez 5, J. Merritt 19, A. Mills 3, N. Bryant 12, Stiltner 6.
LOGAN 26 19 21 25 — 91: Early 40, Hayner 8, Cook 6, Williamson 6, Brown 5, Slack 4, Glick 5, Kirk 3, Chance Maynard 2, Martin 7, Townsend 2, Browning 3.
CHAPMANVILLE 45, POCA 40: Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 25 points and snared 10 rebounds to lead the top-ranked Tigers (9-1) over the home-standing third-ranked Dots (9-1) in a battle of Class AA titans.
Andrew Shull scored 10 points for Chapmanville. Brody Dalton grabbed 12 rebounds.
Isaac McKneely scored 20 points to lead Poca. Noah Rittinger chipped in 11.
Thursday
Girls
HUNTINGTON High 51, ST. ALBANS 34: The Highlanders overcame a slow start at St. Albans and rebounded with a Mountain State Athletic Conference victory over the Red Dragons.
Katie Swann and Alezha Turner each had 13 points while Madison Slash scored six points while collecting 11 rebounds for Huntington (8-3).
The Highlanders will be at University on Saturday.
HUNTINGTON 7 16 10 18 — 51: Swann 13, Wooding 2, Jackson 7, Turner 13, Slash 6 and 11 rebounds and 9 blocked shots, Goodson 12.
ST. ALBANS 18 7 3 6 — 34: Melton 3, Thornburg 3, Littlejohn 4, B.B. Clark 12, Oxley 3, Beggleton 2, Parson 3, Hinzman 4.
SOUTH POINT 60, GALLIA ACADEMY 54: Emilee Carey scored a career-high 26 points to help the Pointers (10-6 overall, 7-3 OVC) hold off the stubborn Blue Angels (5-11, 1-9) in Centenary, Ohio.
South Point outscored Gallia Academy 24-28 in the third quarter and that was the difference. Emilee Whitt scored 16 points for South Point. Maddy Petro scored 25 and Alex Barnes 12 for the Blue Angels.
SOUTH POINT 17 2 24 17 — 60: Carey 26, Whitt 16, Roach 6, Khounlavong 5, Staley 4, Crawley 3,
GALLIA ACADEMY 7 12 18 17 — 54: Petro 25, Barnes 12, Tronce 8, Wilcoxon 4, Reed 3, Clark 2.
COAL GROVE 59, ROCK HILL 40: The Hornets (12-4 overall, 10-0 OVC) moved one step closer to a league title with a triumph over the upset-minded Redwomen (3-12, 0-10).
Addi Dillow scored 26 points to lead Coal Grove. Kaleigh Murphy scored 10. Lucy Simpson scored 14 and Makayla Scott 10 for Rock Hill.
GREEN 48, NEW BOSTON 35: The Bobcats (12-4 overall, 9-2 South Ohio Conference) raced to a 12-0 lead and beat the Tigers (12-6, 9-2) in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Anna Knapp scored 15 points and Kasey Kimbler 13 for Green. Lexus Oiler led New Boston with 15 points.
SYMMES VALLEY 69, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 41: Jenna Malone scored 15 points and snatched seven rebounds as the visiting Vikings (5-11 overall, 4-7 SOC) smashed the Tartans (0-16, 0-11). Payton Hunter backed Malone with 11 points.
Grace Smith scored 19 for Sciotoville East.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 53, IRONTON ST. JOE 23: Isabel Cassidy scored 16 points, all in the second half, to power the Titans(14-0 overall, 11-0 SOC) to a triumph over the Flyers in Ironton.
Faith Mahlmeister led Ironton St. Joe with seven points.
RIVER VALLEY 45, WELLSTON 29: Hannah Jacks, jPayton Crabtree and Lauren Hyman scored nine points apiece to lift the Raiders (9-7 overall, 3-5 TVC) over the home-standing Rockets. Emma Jadrinicek scored 14 for Wellston.
SOUTHERN 53, SOUTH GALLIA 24: The Tornadoes clobbered the Rebels in Racine, Ohio, to snap a 26-game TVC losing streak.
Kayla Evans led Southern (3-11 overall, 1-9 TVC) with 18 points. Baylee Wolfe scored 14 and Jordan Hardwick 12. Jessie Rutt and Christine Griffith paced South Gallia (7-9, 2-8) with six points each.
WHEELERSBURG 55, PORTSMOUTH WEST 38: The Pirates won a SOC road game behind 19 points from Kaylee Darnell. Ellie Kallner scored 16 and Alaina Keeney 14. Morgan Rigsby led the Senators with 10 points.
BELPRE 55, WAHAMA 28: Kyna Wadeker scored her 1,000th career point as the Eagles trounced the visiting White Falcons. Wadeker scored 18 points, Halee Williams. Hannah Rose scored 13 and Emma Gibbs 10 for Wahama.
BUFFALO 47, POINT PLEASANT 25: Abby Darnley scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Bison (7-3) beat the visiting Big Blacks (1-11). Brooke Warner paced Point Pleasant with 10 points.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 54, MEIGS 36: The Buckeyes (8-3) raced to a 15-2 lead and rode Mackenzie Hurd’s 16 points to a victory over the Marauders (4-12) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Grace Sinnott added 13 points for Nelsonville-York. Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 11 points.
VAN 58, HANNAN 39: The Bulldogs (7-3) outscored the Wildcats 16-4 in the fourth quarter to pull away. Karli Lafauci led Van with 16 points. Alyssa Sampson added 11, Bailey Coleman scored 12 and Julie Frazier 10 for Hannan (3-6).
Boys
BOURBON COUNTY 68, LAWRENCE COUNTY 56: Amirion Joyce scored 22 points and Nakyir Joyce 11 to lead the Colonels to a victory over the Bulldogs in the Kentucky 2A championship game in Owensboro.
Tyler Maynard led Lawrence County with 22 points. Cody Maynard scored 15 and Trenton Adkins 10.