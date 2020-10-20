HUNTINGTON — South Charleston sits atop the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football ratings even though one of its victories hasn’t yet been counted.
The Black Eagles (3-0 officially, 2-0 for ratings purposes) beat George Washington 49-24 on Oct. 13, then on Monday smashed St. Albans 56-7. The triumph over the Red Dragons, though, won’t count until the Oct. 27 ratings are released.
South Charleston, which plays at No. 23 Huntington High (2-4, 3.67 points) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, earned 13 ratings point to top Class AAA, one-half point ahead of Cabell Midland (4-0) and Bridgeport (4-0). Four-time defending state champion Martinsburg (4-1, 12.0) is fourth, followed in the top eight by Musselman (6-1, 11.57), Wheeling Park (6-1, 11.14), St. Albans (2-0, 11.0), and Spring Valley (3-1, 10.5).
The Timberwolves play at Bridgeport at 7 p.m. Friday.
The top 16 teams qualify for the postseason, with the top eight designated home teams in the first round.
Spring Mills (5-2, 9.71) is ninth, John Marshall (5-2, 8.43) 10th, Greenbrier East (5-2, 8.14) 11th and Oak Hill (2-1, 8.0) 12th. Parkersburg (4-2, 7.83), Princeton (3-2, 7.6), Ripley (3-2, 7.0) and Washington (4-3, 6.86) round out the top 16.
Hurricane (2-2, 6.5) is 17th. Lincoln County (2-2, 5.0) is 19th.
In Class AA, Sissonville (2-0, 11.0) is No. 1, a mere 0.43 ahead of No. 2 Frankfort (6-1). Oak Glen (5-1, 10.5) is third, Bluefield (4-1, 10.4) fourth, Liberty-Raleigh (6-0, 10.17) fifth, North Marion (5-1, 9.5) sixth, Keyser (5-2, 9.0) seventh and Fairmont Senior (4-2, 8.5) eighth.
Robert C. Byrd (4-2, 7.5) and Clay County (5-1, 7.5) are tied for ninth, with Elkins (4-2, 7.17) 11th and Poca (3-1, 7.0) 12th. Point Pleasant (3-2, 6.8) is 13th, Braxton County (4-2, 6.67) and Lincoln (2-1, 6.67) tied for 14th and Independence (3-2, 5.8) 16th.
Wayne (2-3, 3.8) is 23rd. Chapmanville (1-2, 3.0) is tied with Mingo Central (1-2, 3.0) for 26th. Winfield (0-3, 0.0) and Logan (0-3, 0.0) are in a four-way tie for 34th.
In Class A, Midland Trail (3-0, 9.67) is No. 1. Doddridge County (5-0, 9.4) is second, Greenbrier West (7-0, 8.43) third and Tug Valley (3-0, 8.33) fourth. Williamstown (5-1, 7.83) comes in at No. 5, followed by St. Marys (6-1, 7.71), Petersburg (4-2, 7.0) and East Hardy (4-1, 6.6) in the top eight.
Tygarts Valley (6-1, 6.14) is ninth, Buffalo (3-1, 5.5) and Wirt County (4-2, 5.5), are 10th, Tolsia (3-2, 5.4) and Pendleton County (3-2, 5.4) are tied for 12th, Summers County (4-2, 5.33) is 14th, Gilmer County (4-2, 5.17) is 15th and Ritchie County (5-2, 5.14) is 16th.
Wahama (3-4, 2.71) is 28th. Hannan (0-3, 0.0) is tied for 39th.