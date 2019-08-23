CHARLESTON - The final dress rehearsals for the Mountain State Athletic Conference's and Cardinal Conferences teams take place this weekend as the high school football regular season approaches.
The MSAC stages its Grid-o-rama Friday and Saturday at University of Charleston Stadium, while the Cardinal Conference holds its own Grid-o-rama at Scott High School in Madison on Saturday.
Following those preseason scrimmages, the next time area teams take the field in a game situation will be the opening of the regular season, which for most schools in West Virginia comes during the weekend of Aug. 29-31.
Few coaches go into their scrimmages with any sort of formal game plan, even though in many cases their teams will be squaring off with the same opponent during the regular season. Winfield coach Craig Snyder lines up his team against Mingo Central at 9 a.m. Saturday to lead off the Cardinal Grid, and despite the fact those teams are scheduled to meet on Nov. 8, Snyder said he won't purposely hold back certain schemes against the Miners.
"I'm not afraid to show some little things,'' Sndyer said. "I'm not going to show anything major. We're still just looking at our linemen, and I guess that's my game plan. We're looking at some different combinations of guys. We want to look at one guy who didn't have enough practices in to play in the first scrimmage, so I'm interested to see what he does.''
Snyder knows that sometimes the weather can play a factor in changing a team's plans for a scrimmage, so quarterback Nick Vance doesn't know if he'll be asked to throw a lot or a little.
"When we went down there last year, it rained the whole day,'' Snyder said. "It rained so hard we just ran our power stuff. We couldn't even throw the football. So this time, we're looking to do what we did against Roane County - spread and throw the ball a bit, then run some other stuff. Spread the ball and work on executing with our 10 personnel (one running back, four receivers). We'll go empty a couple times, too.
"I know we'll be fine in our single-wing stuff, and we spend half the time in practice on that, anyway. We want to work on the unknown.''
Junior running back John Covert, who figures to be the Generals' workhorse this season, will probably have a light workload Saturday.
"There were a couple of games last year when he ran the ball almost 40 times,'' Snyder said, "but he had three carries (against Roane). I want to do more first and 10 situations with the first group. Our top 17, 18 guys only ran 23 offensive plays last week, and we could never get much into anything. They didn't want to go any more with their ones.''
The MSAC Grid opens at 6 p.m. Friday at UC Stadium with three teams participating - Spring Valley and Huntington scrimmage first for an hour, followed by Capital and Huntington at 7, then Capital and Spring Valley at 8. The Cougars and Timberwolves have met in the Class AAA playoff semifinals twice in the past three seasons.
It marks the 15th and final MSAC Grid-o-rama, which is being discontinued after this year because most league coaches aren't fond of it.
Saturday's MSAC schedule finds St. Albans going against Woodrow Wilson at 10 a.m., followed by George Washington and Cabell Midland at noon, Parkersburg and Riverside at 2 p.m., and Hurricane against South Charleston at 4. Admission each day is $7 for adults and $6 for students.
Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor said his team's offense will look out of sorts in the Grid, as All-State running back Christian Hill is only expected to get a few touches.
"We won't approach it anything like a regular game plan,'' Taylor said. "We'll throw the ball a little more than we usually do. Last week, we ran 19 plays with the first unit (against Parkersburg South) and threw it 14 times. Then we did some goal line stuff at the end.
"We'll try to work on things we need to work on. We're not going to hand the ball to Christian Hill 15 times in a scrimmage. He'll be lucky to get five or six, and we'll look at other people. We're not trying to win the scrimmage or game plan for South Charleston. We'll go into it like we do in practice.''
Hurricane and SC play in the regular season, but it's more than two months away on Oct. 25. So Taylor does feel the need to "go vanilla'' against the Black Eagles.
"By the time we play them,'' he said, "they'll know everything we do, and we'll know everything they do, within reason. I'm not too worried about it. I don't think Donnie (Mays, SC's coach) is, either. Both teams will come out and work on themselves, and if it's good, it's good. If it's not, it's not.
"The last time we scrimmaged them, we beat them really bad - something like 40 points. Then we played in the first round of the playoffs and our kids went out thinking it's going to be easy, just like the scrimmage, and they beat us. This one doesn't mean a whole lot, so we're not going to put a whole lot into it.''
Taylor anticipates keeping injured defensive lineman Bomani Segrest-Brooks on the sideline Saturday in order that he'll be ready to play in the opener against Winfield on Aug. 30.
The remaining Cardinal Conference Grid-o-rama matchups Saturday find Poca versus Wayne at 10:30 a.m., Nitro against Sissonville at noon, Chapmanville versus Herbert Hoover at 1:30 p.m. and Logan against Scott at 3. Admission to the Cardinal Grid is $5 for all fans.