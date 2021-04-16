HUNTINGTON — Tolsia’s Jesse Muncy beat the buzzer on a game-winning triple the gave the Rebels a 63-60 win over Spring Valley Thursday night at the Wolves Den.
The win gave Tolsia a season sweep of the Timberwolves and put a bow on their regular-season schedule by winning their final three games against opponents in Class AAA and AAAA on the road.
On Tuesday night, Tolsia defeated Class AAA Point Pleasant by double digits, on Wednesday they upset Class AAAA No. 3 Huntington High 51-50, with just five players dressed.
“They believe they can win any game they are in,” Tolsia coach Todd Maynard said. “When we schedule these games we’re not just coming in hoping to be competitive, our guys are playing to win.”
Muncy scored 14 points in the win, 11 of which came in the first half of play.
The buzzer-beating shot was his only field goal of the second half. Austin Salmons scored 16 to pace the Rebels, Rob Cantrell tallied 15 and Tyler Johnson added 14. Spring Valley’s Corbin Page led all scorers with 21.
TOL 10 26 8 19 — 63: Salmons 16, Cantrell 15, Muncy 14, Johnson 14, Meadows 4
SV 13 19 15 13 — 60: Page 21, Smith 12, Maynard 10, Caldwell 8, Turner 5, Fouch 4