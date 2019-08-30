ASHLAND — Graduated quarterback Braxton Ratliff left big shoes to fill for the Tomcats as it begins to prepare for a 2019 season without its all-time career yardage leader but head coach Tony Love and Ashland Paul Blazer have high hopes as it enters the campaign with a dynamic duo in the offensive backfield, a new classification and resulting new district.
Jake Gregg leads the competition to replace Ratliff in a competition that also includes Colten Pinson.
"It looks that way but I like to put the kids in competitive situations," said Love who is entering his 26th year at the helm of the Tomcats. "Colten Pinson is taking some snaps."
The pressure will be on the new quarterback to duplicate or improve upon the 11-2 record Ashland posted last season in which it reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs for the second straight year. This season, Ashland dropped to Class 3A and will be in District 7 along with East Carter, Greenup County and Russell.
Easing the pressure on the new quarterback will be the return of key players that will make Ashland strong on both sides of the ball.
Running backs Keonte Pittman, a junior who has an offer from Cincinnati waiting for him, and senior Blake Hester return to the Tomcats' offensive backfield and have a veteran offensive line blocking for them.
On defense, Ashland returns its top two tacklers from 2018 with linebackers Caleb Tackett and Steele Workman. Cameron Marushi and Hester will be roaming the defensive backfield.
"There's three things I think make up a great football team; playing great defense, running the ball and the discipline of the team," Love said.
The Tomcats with have strength in depth and experience along the offensive and defensive lines. John Stone plays center but is also a defensive tackle who returns. He'll be flanked by ends Jack Latherow and Kolby Coburn. Andy Lane returns at free safety.
In all, Love said Ashland will have 20 seniors on this year's team but he's encouraged about the future with the young players he has who battled for positions in the summer.
Love called this year's schedule one of the toughest he's had at Paul Blazer. The 2019 slate includes home dates with George Washington and a strong Ironton team while the Tomcats will travel to Wheelersburg and Spring Valley.
Boyd County
CANNONSBURG, Ky. - Boyd County is one of the programs starting the 2019 season with a new head coach of its football team after Evan Ferguson took over in December 2018.
Ferguson, a 2011 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School, led the Hornets to a 2017 Ohio Valley Conference championship and a berth in the OHSSA Division VI, Region 19 finals. Now he is charged with leading a Class 4A that is 26-80 since 2009.
Ferguson said 55 kids turned out to play football for Boyd County an up tick from the 42 listed on the Lions' 2018 roster.
The 27-year-old coach can relate easier to the student's at the school and his attitude is already rubbing off on the kids who have shown up for spring workouts.
"It's easier to learn now because there's a lot more intensity where before we just had guys coming in here goofing off," said Nick Cornwell during Ferguson's June workouts with the team. Cornwell, who played each of the two previous seasons when Boyd County had a combined record of 2-18 including his freshman season when the Lions finished 0-10.
"I feel like we're going to be more successful. The workouts are harder, it's more intense but it's a better atmosphere. It's fun now," Cornwell said.
Cornwell and Peyton Boblett make up a young offensive line for Ferguson. The coach added that no seniors would be up front.
"We have four juniors and one sophomore up front," Ferguson said. "It's fortunate that it allows growth in the years to come."
The line will have help from 6-3, 215-pound Riley Wheatley who will be a tight end when the Lions have the ball and will be on the defensive front when they don't.
Logan Lunsford won the quarterback job in August while Ferguson decided on a running-back by committee approach to the backfield. Logan Staten, Joe Lusby and Dayne Lawson won those duties while Carter Stephens and Josh Lusby will alternate at fullback.
In Wing-T formations, Boyd County will feature Jacob Kelly and Nikk Barnett as the wingbacks.
Defensively, Boyd County has depth at linebacker and the defensive line is set with Staten and Lawson locking up cornerback positions.
"It's been a wild west as far as trying to let kids compete for their position," Ferguson said. "Our strengths will be swarming to the ball on defense. Good teams can take care of the football and capitalize on opportunities. That's what we'll put our hat on."
Greenup County
LLOYD, Ky. - Three wins to open the 2018 season were followed by two losses that set a trend thru the remaining five games of an up and down 2018 for Greenup County en route to a 6-5 season record.
Musketeers head coach Scott Grizzle wants to change that.
"My goal is to get a home playoff game," said Grizzle, entering his fourth year as the leader of the gridders. "We've been good and had success but mediocrity isn't going to be our standard here."
Leading the charge on the field for Greenup Co. is Marshall-recruit Eli Sammons, a 6-6 senior quarterback, who has added 10 pounds this year and is now 215 pounds and returns to lead the offense. Grizzle called Sammons "our catalyst" but the coach said other players emerged this summer to fill the roles around the star QB.
Senior receiver Austin Evans, a three-year starter, has had 400 yards receiving each of the last two years and will be playing both ways this year as he will be a starting safety. A trio of running backs will attempt to fill the shoes of Dalton Halstead who graduated after pacing the Musketeers ground game with 1,400 yards and 27 TDs last year. Seniors Bryce Burgess and Preston Purdy will lead the way with junior Quinton Farrow will see carries as well after Grizzle said the young player's athleticism began to show this offseason following his first year back in football since eighth grade.
Up front, three seniors will anchor the offensive and defensive lines. That group will be led by Jacob Rowe, a 6-7, 325-pound senior who has played every game at left tackle since his freshman year.
New defensive coordinator Zack Moore, a former assistant at Morehead St. and head coach at Kentucky Christian and East Carter High, steps in for Daniel Armstrong who is now head coach at his alma mater Fairview.
Moore will have Tanner Euton, a senior who has battled injuries throughout his career, leading the defense at middle linebacker.
Fairview
WESTWOOD, Ky. - Armstrong takes over at a Fairview program that finished 2018 with an 0-10 record, was outscored 499-34 and hasn't had a winning season since 2015.
Changing the culture at the Boyd County Class 1A school won't be easy but the 2008 graduate was part of a rebuilding effort at Greenup County where he was defensive coordinator under Grizzle as he led the Musketeers to three straight winning seasons.
"We have 32 kids, which is lower than last year," said Armstrong. "Our goal is to have 10-12 kids per class come out. Our starters, though, are coming to the top and standing out in practice. We didn't have have a great culture here. It wasn't a competing culture and not one that was founded on some of the principles I wanted to bring."
Armstrong said the players who have come out are adapting well.
The 2019 Eagles return starting quarterback Jack Roy to the position while Gracin Smith will take the bulk of the carries at running back.
"At receiver, we have a ton of talent," Armstrong said. "Jay Ferguson is a senior. People will be surprised with his production. Two freshmen, Austin Miller and Jeremy Miller are going to see some time. The slot receivers are Terrick Smith, who is a senior, and Rayme Miller who is a senior. So we're going to have a lot of depth."
Armstrong said he's been pleased with the work ethic from Cameron Mitchell and Brandon Murray and hopes the work will carry on through the season.
Defensively, Fairview returns 2018's leading tackler in linebacker Brant McFann. Smith and Roy will play important parts on the defense as well with Smith playing inside linebacker while Roy will play safety.
Armstrong said Brett Cooksey, who coached the Eagles in 2018, remains on the Fairview coaching staff helping the new leader earn the trust of his players and making for a smoother transition.
Lawrence County
LOUISA, Ky. - The Bulldogs finished the regular season at 6-4 and split its two playoff games, a 78-74 thriller over Western Hills and a 42-8 loss to Boyle County that ended its season. Lawrence County and its coach, Alan Short II, take aim at District 8 with a senior-dominated offensive line. Trey Halfhill, Brayden Hensley, Matt May, Ethan Moore, Bradley Osborne and Clayton Sullivan make up a unit on offense and defense that has experience and depth.
Finding skill players will be the challenge for the Bulldogs.
Senior Noah West graduated along with a host of other seniors who played at Lawrence County's skill positions.
Tough road trips to Belfry and to Raceland highlight the Bulldogs' schedule. The team opens Aug. 23 at home versus Paintsville.
Raceland
RACELAND, Ky. - Head coach Michael Salmons is in a familiar spot.
Graduation hit his 11-3 2018 Class 1A state semi-finalist team hard with the loss of the Rams' top two tacklers and two 1,000-yard rushers. However, that team was coming off of heavy graduation losses to a team that made the state championship in 2017.
Salmons' 2019 Raceland team had more than 50 players that came out for football this year but among them are skill players on offense. Still, he called this year's Rams a "work in progress."
"Jake Heighton returns for us and he was a tremendous quarterback for us," Salmons said. "We got Gunnar Lewis and Ethan Cox and they both play wide receiver and defensive back. They're two of our most electric players on offense."
Hayden Topping will be the top returner on defense but the Rams only have two of their front seven returning on defense. Salmons said the linebacker corps, which lost all four starters from a year ago, will be a question mark for the team as it heads into its season opener against Greenup Co. Aug. 24.
As usual, Salmons didn't shy away from a tough schedule for Raceland. The Rams' non-district games will be tough too.
"We believe in playing a tough schedule with a bye week in the middle," Salmons said. "We've got Pikeville in week four. They were in the state finals last year. We beat them in the state semis in 2017.
Russell
FLATWOODS, Ky. - The Russell Red Devils were 0-3 against Ashland, Greenup County and Ironton last season and lost its final regular season game of the year against Class 1A power Raceland.
Those four regular season losses, however, were the "wars" head coach T.J. Maynard said gave his Class 3A, District 7 team an edge as it prepares for its 2019 schedule.
"We got a lot of guys back from 8-5 team that have a lot of experience," Maynard said. "With those guys back and the wars we go through we should be strong."
Running back's Nathan Conley and Malakhi Anderson return along with quarterback Charlie Jachimczuk, who will be the lone quarterback this season, lead the Red Devils offense.
"He's starting to mature," Maynard said of Jachimczuk. "He's a junior. He's filling out a little more and had some playing experience from last year. I look for a big year for him."
Russell has four seniors up front on offense while on defense, Conley, Anderson and Jachimczuk will leaders there as well. On the defensive front, however, Maynard said that remains a question mark heading into the season.
"We're breaking in new guys up front so it's an unknown. We got guys there but don't exactly know how they're going to respond," Maynard said. "Depth will have to come along. That's the next thing we have to find."
As it has done in the past, Maynard said the offense will set up in the spread formation where it likes to run the ball. Russell runs a 3-4 on defense.
Maynard said the Class 3A realignment doesn't change much for Russell but the past rivalry games with Ashland and Greenup Co. now have more on the line with district title hopes on the line.