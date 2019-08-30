WAYNE — Rarely over the past 20 years has it been difficult to gauge the caliber of Wayne's football team during the preseason.
For the 2019 Pioneers, the new season brings a solid mix of the known and the unknown. How that mix blends will determine how the year turns out.
"Football season, especially this time of year is really exciting, because everyone thinks they're going to be good," Wayne coach Tom Harmon said. "We're fortunate here because we have kids that work hard and do what you tell them to do."
Harmon, who is entering his 23rd season as head coach, has experience along the line of scrimmage. Back are senior linemen Jamison Maynard, Hayden Nelson, Grffin Eldridge and J-Den Maynard, all of whom have played substantially over the past two years, helping pave the way to a combined 18-5 record.
"The biggest thing that I noticed is just that you don't have to spend a lot of practice time explaining," Harmon said. "When you have a quality group of older guys that have played and have two or three years of experience at it, they're able to be like coaches on the field."
Also returning is senior quarterback Gunner Harmon, the son of the head coach. Gunner Harmon threw for 1,093 yards and 11 TD in 2018, while adding five rushing touchdowns.
"His ability to understand the game and keep us at the pace we need to go at is pretty important. Having a year under his belt is a big plus for us," Tom Harmon said. "Having another coach on the field is never a bad thing."
Also back are senior fullback Aaron Adkins (5'6, 164 lbs; 460 yards, 5 TD in 2018) and junior running back Ethan Bowens (5'10, 175 lbs; 412 yards, 5 TD). Versatile senior Jon Chinn (5'10, 160) will see time in the backfield and at receiver.
Wayne will open at home against Spring Valley, before playing its final nine games in the typically rugged Cardinal Conference.
"Every year, people with less experience look at schedules and say 'that won't be any problem' or 'that one's going to be tough,'" Harmon said. "Without exception, if you're inexperienced, you're going to be surprised by an outcome or how tough something is. You really can't approach it that way. You have to enter each week with the same intensity and presume the team you're playing is going to play its best football game. The bar you set for yourself is to play your best football game every week."
The Pioneers, who went 8-3 in 2018 and lost at Keyser in the opening round of the playoffs, have already faced adversity off the field that will far surpass anything they see between the lines. On May 28, starting tight end/linebacker Colt Adams, a rising junior, died in a car crash while driving to school. On the team's first day of practice, Colt's mother, Rhonda, greeted the team during a break. Adams' locker in the dressing room holds his cleats and uniforms, with his number 8 prominently displayed.
"I think this team, more than most, knows that adversity is part of things and you have to work your way through it," Harmon said. "Unfortunately we've had some serious heartache around here.
"I think it makes you a little bit tougher in the end. If nothing else it makes you wiser and makes you appreciate the good times that you do have."
Wayne
Location: Wayne
Nickname: Pioneers
Classification: Class AA
Stadium: Pioneer Field
2018 record: 8-3
2019 Wayne football schedule
Aug. 30 Spring Valley
Sept. 6 at Mingo Central
Sept. 20 at Winfield
Sept. 27 Nitro
Oct. 4 at Scott
Oct. 11 Herbert Hoover
Oct. 18 at Chapmanville
Oct. 25 at Sissonville
Nov. 1 Logan
Nov. 8 Poca